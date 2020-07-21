Chronic liver disease can result from many causes, the two most common being viral hepatitis—including hepatitis B, C, and D—and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Rates of chronic hepatitis B in foreign-born individuals in the United States remain high, and hepatitis C has increased across the population in recent years, largely due to the opioid overdose epidemic. The frequency of hepatitis C in the general population and success of treatments have led to the recommendation to screen all adults for this infection and treat anyone infected. NAFLD is increasing in the U.S. population, driven largely by increasing obesity rates. The most serious form of NAFLD, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, threatens to eclipse other causes of disability and death from chronic liver disease. NASH can also develop in those who are not obese, and rates vary greatly with race/ethnicity. Any form of chronic liver disease can progress to cirrhosis (scarring of the liver), liver cancer, and end-stage liver disease, often requiring a liver transplant, for which donor organs are in limited supply. NIDDK-supported research has yielded important knowledge that has improved the lives of people with many forms of chronic liver disease.

Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow