Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), which includes Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, is marked by chronic, destructive inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract. This can lead to rectal bleeding, diarrhea, nutritional deficiencies, and other serious complications like colorectal cancer. IBD often strikes early in life, with a peak onset in adolescence or young adulthood. Treatment often requires the long-term use of multiple drugs and may require surgery to remove the affected region of the intestine. Over the past several decades, NIDDK-supported research has improved our understanding of IBD and yielded new treatment approaches for patients with this disease.

Yesterday

In the early 1900s, the mortality rate for IBD was estimated to be up to 60 percent.

By the mid-20th century, it was known that IBD encompasses two distinct but related entities (Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis). This was a major step toward understanding IBD, but the risk factors and key players of the disease, such as genetics and the microbiome, were largely unknown.

Early treatments (before the 1950s) for IBD were limited to surgical removal of the affected area. For people with ulcerative colitis, this would usually mean removal of the entire colon. For Crohn’s disease, surgery would be limited to smaller affected areas, but it would not necessarily cure the disease.

In the 1950s, clinicians started prescribing anti-inflammatory drugs such as corticosteroids or aminosalicylates. While these treatments did not cure IBD, they significantly improved its mortality rate. Corticosteroids are fast-acting and powerful enough to suppress flareups (the sudden worsening of symptoms) but cannot be used as a long-term treatment because of potentially serious side-effects. Aminosalicylates are better tolerated, but they may not be effective for people with severe IBD symptoms.

Over the next several decades, physicians started treating IBD with drugs called immunomodulators that are designed to curtail the body’s immune response. Although they can be an effective treatment for those who do not respond to (or cannot tolerate) corticosteroids or aminosalicylates, immunomodulator-based treatments could produce potentially severe side-effects, including an increased risk of infections.

Today and Tomorrow