Nutrition plays a fundamental role in sustaining health and preventing disease. Poor diet is linked to diseases that are the most frequent causes of death and major health care costs in the United States. These include many of the chronic diseases and associated health disparities within the NIDDK’s research mission, such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, chronic kidney disease, and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as inherited nutritional disorders. Nutrition research provides the evidence base to understand and address these diet-related diseases. The NIDDK supports an extensive and collaborative portfolio in nutrition research, which is the largest within the agency, sponsoring basic, clinical, and translational research on diet and nutrition, metabolism, and related diseases and disorders, and also helps to inform other Federal efforts, such as the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. NIDDK-supported research over the years has yielded important knowledge about human nutrition and improved the lives of people with many forms of diet-related disease.

Yesterday

Over the past several decades in the U.S., disease burdens have been shifting towards more diet-related chronic diseases, which can also make individuals more vulnerable to infectious diseases.

For many years, micronutrient deficiencies and undernutrition were prevalent in the U.S. population. Food fortification programs, such as for folate and iodine, have addressed some micronutrient deficiencies. Yet, undernutrition and specific nutritional deficiencies remain, and obesity has emerged in recent decades as a major challenge.

The NIDDK has supported many clinical studies of diet-related diseases: The landmark Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) clinical trial showed that people at risk for type 2 diabetes could prevent or delay disease onset and improve blood sugar levels through a lifestyle intervention consisting of modest improvements in diet and exercise. Translation of this research led to the CDC’s National Diabetes Prevention Program. NIDDK’s Look AHEAD (Action for Health in Diabetes) study found that people with obesity and type 2 diabetes in an intensive lifestyle intervention program of healthy eating and physical activity could achieve and maintain weight loss, resulting in the health benefits of lower diabetes medication needs, maintained physical mobility, and better quality of life. Clinical trials by the NIDDK’s Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Clinical Research Network demonstrated that vitamin E could improve NASH, in adult study participants overall and in some children with severe disease. NIDDK-supported studies of chronic kidney disease in adults and children, such as the Chronic Renal Insufficiency Cohort and Chronic Kidney Disease in Children study, assessed impacts of dietary components and patterns on disease progression and risk of cardiovascular disease, to optimize health outcomes. The NIDDK has also supported pioneering studies on how gut microbes in the “microbiome” influence host nutrient absorption, metabolism, and health outcomes.

However, a major challenge in clinical studies of diet and nutrition has been accurately measuring diet, due to the limitations of existing methodology relying on self-reported dietary intake data.

Today and Tomorrow