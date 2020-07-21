Obesity Research

Obesity has risen to epidemic levels in the United States and it is a major public health challenge. Individuals who have obesity are at risk for developing devastating health problems, may face reduced life expectancy, and may experience stigma and discrimination. Obesity is a strong risk factor for type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease, and many other disorders within the NIDDK’s mission. More than 40 percent of U.S. adults have obesity, and more than 18 percent of children and adolescents have obesity. Obesity disproportionately affects people from certain racial and ethnic groups and those who are socioeconomically disadvantaged. NIDDK-supported research through the years has improved our understanding of body weight regulation and yielded new treatment approaches for people with obesity.

Yesterday