NIDDK Timeline of Events

The following are a select list of important events that have shaped NIDDK since 1950.

August 15, 1950

President Harry S. Truman signed the Omnibus Medical Research Act into law, establishing the National Institute of Arthritis and Metabolic Diseases (NIAMD) in the U.S. Public Health Service. The new Institute incorporated the laboratories of the Experimental Biology and Medicine Institute and expanded to include clinical investigation in rheumatic diseases, diabetes, and a number of metabolic, endocrine, and gastrointestinal diseases. (formally NIDDK).

May 19, 1972

The Institute’s name was changed to the National Institute of Arthritis, Metabolism, and Digestive Diseases (NIAMDD).

September 1973

The creation of the first Diabetes-Endocrinology Research Centers marked the beginning of the Institute’s Diabetes Centers Program.

June 23, 1981

The Institute was renamed the National Institute of Arthritis, Diabetes, and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIADDK).

April 1982

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Richard S. Schweiker elevated the NIADDK’s programs to division status, creating five extramural divisions and the Division of Intramural Research.

April 8, 1986

The Institute’s Division of Arthritis, Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases became the core of the new National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases. The NIADDK was renamed the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK).

June 1991

The NIDDK Advisory Council established the National Task Force on the Prevention and Treatment of Obesity to synthesize current science on preventing and treating obesity and to develop statements about topics of clinical importance based on critical analyses of the scientific literature.

June 2000

The NIDDK created the Office of Minority Health Research Coordination to coordinate NIDDK wide efforts in the development of the Minority Health Strategic Plan to reduce and ultimately eliminate minority health disparities.

August 1, 2015

NIDDK established the Office of Nutrition Research, replacing the NIH Division of Nutrition Research Coordination to assist in leading a trans-NIH group to strategically plan new initiatives for NIH nutrition research.

August 15, 2020

NIDDK celebrates its 70th Anniversary.