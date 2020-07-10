Type 1 diabetes is a disease in which the insulin-producing beta cells of the pancreas are destroyed by the immune system. Without insulin, glucose (sugar) is not transported from the bloodstream into the body’s cells, where it is needed. Thus, people with type 1 diabetes need lifelong insulin administration to regulate their blood glucose levels and to prevent the complications of the disease—e.g. blindness, kidney disease, heart disease, nerve disease. NIDDK-supported research has led to critical knowledge that has improved the health and quality of life of people with the disease.

Yesterday

Before the discovery of insulin in 1921, type 1 diabetes was a fatal disease—people did not live beyond a year or two of diagnosis. After insulin was discovered, many people lived into adulthood, but with markedly decreased life expectancy

Animal-derived insulin was the only treatment available to people with type 1 diabetes until the early 1980s, when the first biosynthetic human insulin was marketed. Around the same time, insulin pumps - small devices that deliver insulin - were found to be an effective alternative to multiple daily injections of insulin.

People with type 1 diabetes could only monitor their glucose levels with urine tests, which today we realize is a very inaccurate marker of daily blood glucose levels. Urine tests generally recognized higher blood glucose levels, but the tests did not accurately reflect dangerously low glucose levels and reflected past, not current, glucose levels. By the 1980s, blood glucose meters had been developed and were widely used, enabling people to self-monitor blood glucose levels with finger sticks.

Despite advances, people still had limited choices for managing their disease. Additionally, it was not known whether intensively controlling blood glucose levels would lower the risk of the eye, nerve, kidney, and heart complications of diabetes.

Scientists had discovered loss of beta cells to autoimmunity as the underlying cause of type 1 diabetes. However, they did not know enough to even consider ways to prevent the disease or to replace the destroyed beta cells.

Today and Tomorrow