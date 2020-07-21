In people with type 2 diabetes (T2D), cells in muscle, fat, and liver tissue do not properly respond to insulin, a condition referred to as insulin resistance. As a result, the pancreas must compensate by producing more insulin. Gradually, however, the pancreatic β (beta) cells lose their ability to secrete enough insulin to compensate for the increased demand, resulting in blood glucose rising to levels that meet criteria for the diagnosis of diabetes. Diabetes increases risk for premature death, increases risk of cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, blindness, and numerous other serious complications. NIDDK research seeks to reduce the burden of this serious and all too common disease. Gestational diabetes (GDM) is a form of diabetes that appears in pregnancy. Untreated, any form of diabetes during pregnancy increases the risk of serious complications for the mother and baby before, during, and after delivery; and GDM increases the risk of T2D in the mother later in life.

Yesterday

With the rising prevalence of obesity among other reasons, T2D became increasingly common in the late 20th century, with the largest increases occurring among minority groups and the poor. The causes of T2D were unknown and there was no way to prevent it.

The discovery of insulin in 1921, which was initially used as a life-saving therapy for type 1 diabetes, also provided the first effective means to treat T2D. Sulfonylureas—oral medications developed in the 1950s—stimulate the pancreas to release more insulin. Metformin was first marketed in the United States to help lower glucose levels in people with T2D in 1995, although it was widely prescribed in Europe before that.

The 10-year, 3,867-participant UK Prospective Diabetes Study (UKPDS), partly supported by NIDDK, showed that in newly diagnosed adults with T2D, use of these medications at doses adjusted to maintain A1c (a measure of blood glucose control) at 7 percent or less lowered incidence of disease complications as well as all-cause mortality. Metformin was shown to have a very good risk-benefit profile, particularly in people with T2D and overweight/obesity, among whom it often leads to modest but sustained weight loss. These findings shaped long-standing treatment goals for T2D and helped establish metformin as a drug to be considered as a first-line therapy for people with the disease.

Both insulin and sulfonylurea drugs carry the risk of causing hypoglycemia (blood glucose levels that are too low). While metformin does not have this serious side effect, it also does not work well in everyone and is usually insufficient for long-term blood glucose control. Insulin-sensitizing drugs called thiazolidinediones, (e.g., rosiglitazone, pioglitazone) were approved for T2D in the late 1990s and soon became extremely popular. However, reported side effects such as a possible risk of worsening heart disease eventually led to a decline in their use. Thus, new and better medications for treating T2D were urgently needed.

Today and Tomorrow