Federal Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Matrix
Many Federal agencies lead an aspect of the multi-faceted and interconnected response to CKD. This table provides summaries of these agencies' current CKD-related activities and contacts for each.
- Click on a response category to learn about the agencies' relevant activities.
- Click on an agency name to learn about its activities across response categories.
- Click on “summary” to learn about activities within a specific agency in response to a specific category.
This information was reviewed by KICC agency representatives. It may not reflect new or future agency activities. For more information, please contact the listed representatives.