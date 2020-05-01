  1. Home
Federal Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Matrix

Many Federal agencies lead an aspect of the multi-faceted and interconnected response to CKD. This table provides summaries of these agencies' current CKD-related activities and contacts for each.

  • Click on a response category to learn about the agencies' relevant activities.
  • Click on an agency name to learn about its activities across response categories.
  • Click on “summary” to learn about activities within a specific agency in response to a specific category.
Quality Improvement/ Evidence
of Therapy		 Scientific Research Public Education & Outreach Delivery & Payment of CKD Care Professional Education & Outreach Surveillance
Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) Summary          
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Summary Summary     Summary Summary
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Summary     Summary Summary  
Department of Defense (DoD) Summary   Summary Summary Summary Summary
Food and Drug Administration (FDA)   Summary        
Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Summary   Summary Summary   Summary
Indian Health Service (IHS) Summary   Summary Summary Summary Summary
National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK)   Summary Summary   Summary Summary
Veterans Affairs (VA) Summary Summary Summary Summary Summary Summary

This information was reviewed by KICC agency representatives. It may not reflect new or future agency activities. For more information, please contact the listed representatives.