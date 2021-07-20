National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) Activities

Scientific Research

This section describes basic and clinical research activities supported or sponsored by the Federal government.

The Chronic Kidney Disease Program

The Chronic Kidney Disease Program supports basic and clinical research on kidney development and disease, including:

causes, pathogenetic mechanisms, and pathophysiology; morphological and functional markers and diagnostic measures, including biomarkers; underlying mechanisms leading to progression of kidney disease; functional adaptation to progressive nephron loss; natural history of progressive renal diseases; identification and testing of possible therapeutic interventions to prevent development or halt progression of renal disease; understanding of health inequities in in CKD, as well as identification and testing of interventions to address inequities

Research in this program includes primary glomerulopathies and kidney disease from systemic diseases that collectively account for more than 80 percent of all cases of treated end-stage renal disease.

Information for Key Contacts



Kevin Abbott, M.D., M.P.H.

Kidney and Urology Epidemiology; Transplant, including transplant related clinical trials; Dialysis Clinical Studies, non interventional, no clinical trials

Afshin Parsa, M.D., M.P.H.

Chronic Kidney Disease; Kidney Genetics and Genomics

Anna B. Sadusky, Ph.D.

Kidney Injury and Repair Basic Science; Translational Research

Jenna Norton, Ph.D., M.P.H.

Social determinants of health & health data standards

Susan R. Mendley, M.D.

Kidney Pediatrics; Kidney Centers; Chronic Kidney Disease; and Polycystic Kidney Disease

Phone: 301-594-7714

Web: https://www.niddk.nih.gov/research-funding/research-programs/chronic-kidney-disease

The Chronic Renal Insufficiency Cohort (CRIC) Study

The Chronic Renal Insufficiency Cohort (CRIC) Study is an ongoing prospective observational cohort study of approximately 5,500 men and women with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The study population includes about one-half African Americans and one-half is composed of persons with diabetes; two subgroups at increased risk for kidney failure (end-stage renal disease-ESRD). The objective of this nationwide study is to identify factors associated with rapid decline in kidney function and factors associated with worsening of pre-existing or development of cardiovascular disease. Information from the study will be used to plan future clinical trials to slow the progression of CKD and to reduce associated morbidity, including cardiovascular disease. The current phase of the study is scheduled to end in 2023. A number of ancillary studies have been conducted (and many are ongoing) which examined a broad range of outcomes and risk factors of CKD. Extensive data and biosamples have been collected since 2003 and are available for ancillary studies through the CRIC consortium (Chronic-Kidney-Disease - Research Chronic Renal Insufficiency Cohort Study Kidney Disease (cristudy.org)) or the NIDDK repository (NIDDK: Chronic Renal Insufficiency Cohort Study (CRIC) (nih.gov)).

Contact Information

Afshin Parsa, M.D., M.P.H.

Program Director, Division of Kidney, Urologic and Hematologic diseases Program

Phone: 301-594-7714

Web: www.cristudy.org

The CKiD Study

The CKiD study examines CKD progression and its effects in children recruited between ages 1-16. It aims to determine risk factors for progression of pediatric CKD and to examine the impact of CKD on neurocognitive development, risk factors for cardiovascular disease, and growth. The current phase of the study is scheduled to end in 2023. This study has had more than 140 publications to date that can be accessed through the study website - www.statepi.jhsph.edu/ckid.

Contact Information

Susan Mendley, M.D.

Program Director, Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases

Phone: 301-827-1861

Web: www.statepi.jhsph.edu/ckid

Last Updated: December 2016

Public Education & Outreach

This section describes NIDDK education and outreach to the public related to chronic kidney disease (CKD).

NIDDK develops evidence-based information to improve understanding, detection, and management of kidney disease. NIDDK distributes this information and responds to inquiries on kidney diseases, and related issues such as diabetes and obesity, through its website, social media, and exhibits.

Highlights of some of the NIDDK resources include:

Contact Information

NIDDK Health Information Center

healthinfo@niddk.nih.gov



Last Updated: January 2020



Professional Education & Outreach

This section describes NIDDK education and outreach to health professionals related to chronic kidney disease (CKD).

NIDDK provides information, tools, and materials for a variety of health professionals to improve their knowledge and practice related to kidney disease detection, education, and treatment. Online tools include:

NIDDK activities also include:

Laboratory Working Group to collaborate with the clinical chemistry community on creatinine and urine albumin standardization

Health Information Technology Working Group to enable and support the widespread interoperability of data related to kidney health

Contact Information

NIDDK Health Information Center

healthinfo@niddk.nih.gov

Last Updated: January 2020

Surveillance

This section describes surveillance activities and programs of the Federal government related to chronic kidney disease.

The United States Renal Data System (USRDS)

USRDS is a national data system that collects, analyzes, and distributes information about CKD and end-stage renal disease (ESRD) in the United States. The USRDS is funded directly by NIDDK in conjunction with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). USRDS staff collaborates with members of CMS, the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), and the ESRD networks, sharing datasets and actively working to improve the accuracy of ESRD patient information.

Along with producing the Annual Data Report on End-Stage Renal Disease in the United States, the USRDS also produces the Researcher's Guide, fulfills data requests, provides standard analysis files and specialized datasets to researchers, and presents the results of its research at national conferences and in peer-reviewed journals.

Contact Information

Kevin Abbott, M.D., M.P.H.

Director, Kidney and Urology Epidemiology Program

Phone: 301-594-7714

Web: www.usrds.org

Last Updated: July 2021