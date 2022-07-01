Working Groups of Council

NIDDK establishes ad hoc working groups of its Advisory Council to develop reports on specific topics. Reports may include recommendations for consideration by the full NIDDK Advisory Council. Recommendations that focus on a specific scientific area may be considered by one of the NIDDK Advisory Council’s subcommittees before presentation to the full Council.

Working groups are disbanded upon task completion. Membership typically consists of one or more Council members, but may be composed wholly or in part by outside experts with scientific, medical, health, legal, and policy expertise; patient advocates; or community representatives.

NIDDK-wide Working Groups

Health Disparities and Health Equity Working Group – In January 2021, the NIDDK Advisory Council, established a Health Disparities and Health Equity Working Group in response to NIDDK’s three-part Council Forum on Underrepresented Investigators and Science. The goal of the Working Group is to identify research opportunities across the spectrum of NIDDK science to advance health equity and health disparities research. The actionable recommendations will complement the NIDDK Strategic Plan for Research.