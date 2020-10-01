NIH Nutrition Research Task Force

The National Institutes of Health Nutrition Research Task Force (NRTF) was established in October 2016 to coordinate and accelerate progress in nutrition research across the NIH, and to guide the development and implementation of the first NIH-wide strategic plan for nutrition research for the next 10 years. The 2020-2030 Strategic Plan for NIH Nutrition Research was released in May 2020. Precision Nutrition—the Answer to “What to Eat to Stay Healthy” describes NIH efforts to advance the field of precision nutrition, the core vision of the strategic plan, and introduces a large cohort study being developed for potential support by the NIH Common Fund.

NRTF participants include staff from Institutes, Centers, and Offices within NIH.

Implementing the Strategic Plan for NIH Nutrition Research

The NIH has begun implementing the strategic plan and will monitor and encourage progress. As the plan is put into action, the NIH will continue to seek input from the nutrition community and others. The NRTF formed working groups that will pursue opportunities to

advance the priorities identified in each of the strategic goals and cross-cutting research areas, and

catalyze nutrition research at NIH-funded universities and institutions and in NIH labs.

The opportunities in the strategic plan complement and enhance ongoing research efforts across NIH to improve health and to prevent or combat diseases and conditions affected by nutrition. The figure below shows estimated NIH nutrition research funding for FY 2019.

Estimated Nutrition Research Funding, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

Funding Opportunities & Notices

The following funding opportunities and notices have been released to address focus areas of the strategic plan. Additional announcements may be released as the strategic plan is implemented.

NOT-RM-20-017 Request for Information: Challenges and Opportunities in Precision Nutrition Research

PAR-20-133, Gastrointestinal (GI) and Microbiome Explorers: Development of Swallowable Smart Pills or Devices for Precision Nutrition, Microbiome and Digestive Disease Applications (R21/R33 Clinical Trial Required)

PAR-20-134, Development of Wearable Smart Devices for Continuous Monitoring of Circulating Nutrients, Metabolites and Hormones (R21/R33 Clinical Trial Required)

NOT-DK-20-001, Notice of Special Interest: Development of Swallowable Smart Pills or Devices for Precision Nutrition, Microbiome and Digestive Disease Applications

NOT-DK-20-002, Notice of Special Interest: Small Business Development of Wearable Smart Devices for Continuous Monitoring of Circulating Nutrients, Metabolites and Hormones

RFA-DK-19-017, The Physiology of the Weight Reduced State Clinical Trial Consortium (UG3/UH3 Clinical Trial Required)

RFA-DK-19-018, The Physiology of the Weight Reduced State Data Coordinating Center (U24 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

RFA-DK-19-019, Food as Medicine: Food Insecurity and HIV-related Comorbidities, Coinfections, and Complications within the Mission of the NIDDK (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)

NRTF Leadership

Griffin P. Rodgers, M.D., M.A.C.P.

Chair

Director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK)

Gary H. Gibbons, M.D.

Co-Chair

Director of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

Norman E. Sharpless, M.D.

Co-Chair

Director of the National Cancer Institute

Diana W. Bianchi, M.D.

Co-Chair

Director of the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development

Christopher J. Lynch, Ph.D.

Task Force Executive Secretary

Director of NIDDK’s Office of Nutrition Research