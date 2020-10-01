Figure Text
Estimated Nutrition Research Funding, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019
This is a vertical bar chart whose x-axis lists all the of the NIH institutes, centers, and offices that have provided funding for nutrition research in fiscal year 2019. The institutes, centers, and offices are listed in alphabetical order. The y-axis is millions of dollars from zero to seven hundred million. There is one vertical bar for each institute, center, or office. Each bar indicates how much was spent on nutrition research in fiscal year 2019.