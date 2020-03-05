Director's Note

When people work together toward a common goal, we can reach farther and make a larger impact than if we go it alone. At NIDDK, we see this in the laboratory, in the clinic, and in communities touched by the diseases we study. As you’ll read in this issue, we’re building healthier communities by putting this principle into practice in innovative ways.

Since the early planning stages, two large NIDDK-supported studies on kidney disease are being guided in part by people affected by the condition. Serving on community advisory councils, these patient representatives work closely with the research teams to share insight and expertise to collectively develop the study design, informed consent language, and more. Read more