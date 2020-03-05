  1. Home
  2. About NIDDK
  3. Meet the Director
  4. NIDDK Director's Update
  5. Spring 2020
Subscribe
For email updates For RSS updates

NIDDK Director's Update Spring 2020

Director's Note

When people work together toward a common goal, we can reach farther and make a larger impact than if we go it alone. At NIDDK, we see this in the laboratory, in the clinic, and in communities touched by the diseases we study. As you’ll read in this issue, we’re building healthier communities by putting this principle into practice in innovative ways.

Since the early planning stages, two large NIDDK-supported studies on kidney disease are being guided in part by people affected by the condition. Serving on community advisory councils, these patient representatives work closely with the research teams to share insight and expertise to collectively develop the study design, informed consent language, and more. Read more

News Around NIDDK

Community committee seated at a conference table
More News Around NIDDK
Director's Update Research Updates lead-in image.

Research Updates

More Research Updates
Director's Update Health Information lead-in image.

Health Information Updates

More Health Information Updates
Directors Update Commodations and Commencments lead-in photo.

Commendations & Commencements

More Commendations & Commencements

Grant Resources

View All Grant Resources

NIDDK Job Opportunities

Open, full-time and part-time federal positions at the NIDDK are posted on USAJobs.gov.

View NIDDK Job Opportunities

Meetings & Workshops

Find conferences, workshops, talks, and other events.

View All Meetings & Workshops

Publication Information

The NIDDK Director’s Update is published in Spring, Summer, Fall and Winter. To submit an item for the next edition or send suggestions, please contact Editors Heather Martin and Alyssa Voss at niddkmedia@niddk.nih.gov. Items must be submitted 6 weeks before the month of publication to be considered for the next issue.

Browse other issues in the Director's Update Archive.

Share