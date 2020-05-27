NIDDK Director's Update Summer 2020
Director's Note
As an agency built to serve public health through research, overcoming the coronavirus pandemic is a challenge we take very personally. Over the last few months, every corner of NIDDK has urgently and diligently worked to apply our knowledge and expertise to help everyone affected. Throughout this issue, you’ll see some of the ways NIDDK and its staff are rising to our shared challenge to understand and combat COVID-19 by supporting and conducting new research.
Our intramural program has quickly shifted gears to leverage resources and expertise in new ways to help. For example... Read more
News Around NIDDK
- NIDDK tackles COVID-19 through research, funding, and clinical care
- Managing chronic diseases during uncertain times
- NIH releases strategic plan to accelerate nutrition research
- NIDDK commemorates 70th Anniversary
- Getting to Know: Dr. Gregory Germino
- NIDDK strategic planning update
- NIDDK leaders participate in Endocrine News podcast
- NIDDK launches a robust anti-harassment program
Research Updates
- Researchers identify metabolite patterns in children that predict type 1 diabetes autoimmunity
- NIDDK research explores role of microbiome in nutrient absorption
- NIDDK-supported research identifies a biomarker of severity in autoimmunity
- NIDDK study explores differences in thermal biology between mice and humans
