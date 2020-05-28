NIDDK’s health information pages receive millions of web visits each year. The content on NIDDK pages is informed by research, reviewed by NIDDK scientists and other experts, and written clearly and concisely so they are easy to understand. The top 10 most viewed-NIDDK health information pages in English and Spanish over the past six months are listed below.

For those maintaining websites, NIDDK also offers free syndicated web content that updates automatically.