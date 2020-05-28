Subscribe
NIDDK Director's Update Summer 2020
Health Information Updates
NIDDK’s health information pages receive millions of web visits each year. The content on NIDDK pages is informed by research, reviewed by NIDDK scientists and other experts, and written clearly and concisely so they are easy to understand. The top 10 most viewed-NIDDK health information pages in English and Spanish over the past six months are listed below.
Top 10 most-viewed English webpages
- Your Digestive System & How it Works
- Prescription Medications to Treat Overweight and Obesity
- What is Diabetes?
- Symptoms & Causes of Diabetes
- Hashimoto’s Disease
- Graves’ Disease
- Your Kidneys & How They Work
- Cushing’s Syndrome
- Symptoms & Causes of GI Bleeding
- Diabetes Diet, Eating, & Physical Activity
Top 10 most-viewed Spanish webpages
- El aparato digestivo y su funcionamiento
- Síntomas y causas de la diabetes
- Los síntomas y las causas de gas en el tracto digestivo
- Síntomas y causas de las piedras en los riñones
- Cistitis intersticial (síndrome de vejiga dolorosa)
- Síntomas y causas de la diarrhea
- Los riñones y su funcionamiento
- 4 Pasos para controlar la diabetes de por vida
- El tratamiento de la gastroenteritis viral ("gripe estomacal")
- Síntomas y causas de la gastroenteritis viral ("gripe estomacal")
For those maintaining websites, NIDDK also offers free syndicated web content that updates automatically.