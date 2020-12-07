NIDDK Director's Update Winter 2020
Director's Note
Among the many reminders 2020 brought is the critical need for inclusiveness and representation in medicine – both among the people we serve and people in the biomedical workforce.
Over the last nine months, we’ve seen how the COVID-19 pandemic has touched... Read More
News Around NIDDK
- NIDDK-funded program promotes diversity in academic pediatrics
- Getting to Know: Dr. Stephanie Chung
- NIDDK continues to support COVID-19 efforts
- NIDDK clinical director retires from position after 31 years
- Painting the pandemic: NIDDK employee shares artistic talents
- NIDDK director updates Congress on research progress and opportunities
Research Updates
- NIH funds first nationwide network to study rare forms of diabetes
- Adherence to diets did not differ between lean people and people with obesity
- NIH launches new initiative to address maternal mortality
- Combination therapy effectively treats, clears multidrug-resistant HCV replication in mice
- Social determinants of health disproportionately affect diabetes risk
Health Information Updates
Commendations & Commencements
- Welcome
Nihalani, Nelson, Penson, Rooker, Sakamoto
- A Fond Farewell
Bavendam, Bishop, Hoshizaki
- In Memoriam
Hyman, Unger
- Congratulations
Chung, Yanovski
- 2020 NIDDK Employee Appreciation Awards
