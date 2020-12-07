  1. Home
  2. About NIDDK
  3. Meet the Director
  4. NIDDK Director's Update
  5. Winter 2020
Subscribe
For email updates For RSS updates

NIDDK Director's Update Winter 2020

screenshot from JAMA interview

Director's Note

Among the many reminders 2020 brought is the critical need for inclusiveness and representation in medicine – both among the people we serve and people in the biomedical workforce.

Over the last nine months, we’ve seen how the COVID-19 pandemic has touched... Read More

News Around NIDDK

Paintings of people wearing masks
More News Around NIDDK
Researcher in lab with test tubes

Research Updates

More Research Updates
Female doctor Going over a form with a patient

Health Information Updates

More Health Information Updates
Gold star trophy with sparks flying behind it.

Commendations & Commencements

More Commendations & Commencements

Grant Resources

View All Grant Resources

NIDDK Job Opportunities

Open, full-time and part-time federal positions at the NIDDK are posted on USAJobs.gov.

View NIDDK Job Opportunities

Meetings & Workshops

Find conferences, workshops, talks, and other events.

View All Meetings & Workshops

Publication Information

The NIDDK Director’s Update is published in Spring, Summer, Fall and Winter. To submit an item for the next edition or send suggestions, please contact Editors Heather Martin and Alyssa Voss at niddkmedia@niddk.nih.gov. Items must be submitted 6 weeks before the month of publication to be considered for the next issue.

Browse other issues in the Director's Update Archive.

Share