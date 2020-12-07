Commendations & Commencements

Welcome

Dr. Deepak Nihalani joined NIDDK as a program director for kidney centers and translational studies in the Division of Kidney, Urologic and Hematologic Diseases. Nihalani previously served as an associate professor and endowed chair in renal disease biomarkers within the Division of Nephrology at the Medical University of South Carolina, where his research focused on understanding the mechanisms behind diseases that involve glomerular damage and lead to end stage renal disease.

NIDDK welcomed four new members to its Advisory Council:

Dr. Mark Nelson, University of Vermont College of Medicine distinguished professor and chair in the Department of Pharmacology, joined the Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases subcommittee.

Dr. David Penson, Hamilton and Howd chair of Urologic Oncology, chair of and professor in the Department of Urologic Surgery, Medicine and Health Policy, and director of the Center for Surgical Quality and Outcomes Research at Vanderbilt University, joined the Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases subcommittee.

Ms. Ceciel Rooker, president and executive director of the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders, joined the Digestive Diseases and Nutrition subcommittee.

Dr. Kathleen Sakamoto, Shelagh Galligan Professor within the Division of Hematology, Oncology, Stem Cell Transplantation and Cancer Biology at Stanford University School of Medicine, joined the Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases subcommittee.

A Fond Farewell

Dr. Tamara Bavendam, program director for women’s urologic health, retired from the Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases. Bavendam envisioned and implemented the Prevention of Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms (PLUS) Research Consortium and promoted collaborative efforts between PLUS and other NIDDK-supported urology studies. In addition, she served as the project scientist for the George M. O’Brien Urology Centers Program, fostered the development of the Collaborating for the Advancement of Interdisciplinary Research in Benign Urology (CAIRIBU) effort, and developed the Stimulating Urology Interdisciplinary Team Opportunity Research (SUITOR) Program to expand the urology research R01 portfolio. During her tenure, Bavendam also helped recruit many new investigators and first-time grantees into the NIDDK portfolios, including junior and minority investigators.

Dr. Terry Bishop retired after nearly 20 years with NIDDK’s Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases. In her role as a program director, Bishop fostered research growth in the area of nonmalignant hematology. She led programs such as the Cooperative Centers of Excellence in Hematology (CCEH) and the Stimulating Hematology Investigation: New Endeavors (SHINE) program. Bishop’s expertise and knowledge within her field influenced initiatives to recruit and train the next generation of hematology researchers. She also participated in several trans-NIH and trans-NIDDK advisory committees to help professionally develop NIDDK program staff, including the NIH Roadmap Initiative for Medical Research.

Dr. Deborah Hoshizaki served as a program director for kidney and urology regeneration and repair in the Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases. During her 13 years at NIDDK, Hoshizaki led the GenitoUrinary Development Molecular Anatomy Project (GUDMAP) and the (Re)Building a Kidney Consortium (RBK). She was also involved with the Kidney Precision Medicine Project (KPMP), the Somatic Cell Genome Editing (SCGE) and Cellular Senescence working groups, and participated in other high-level consortia efforts such as the Human BioMolecular Atlas Program (HuBMAP), harmonizing the data and integrating her expertise into other NIDDK funding opportunities.

In Memoriam

Dr. Paul Hyman, pediatrician and member of the Data Safety Monitoring Board for the NIDDK Gastroparesis Consortium, died on August 7, 2020. A former gastrointestinal fellow in the NIDDK intramural program, Dr. Hyman’s most recent position was chair of the Gastrointestinal Pediatric Department at New Orleans Children’s Hospital. His pioneering research efforts led to the development of the subspecialty pediatric neuro-gastroenterology, in which he trained physicians by addressing the brain-gut connection with psychological and behavioral management therapy in children.

Dr. Rodger Unger, former NIDDK Advisory Council member, died on August 22, 2020. Dr. Unger served for 64 years at the University of Texas Southwestern where he was a Professor of Internal Medicine and founding director of the Touchstone Center for Diabetes Research. His research was pivotal in establishing the roles of glucagon, a hormone that raises glucose levels, and insulin in the control of blood glucose. His work provided insights into how glucagon plays a major role in causing diabetes and he is internationally recognized as one of the central figures that drove better understanding of diabetes and shaping research and clinical practice in the field of endocrinology. Dr. Unger’s formative contributions to the field of endocrinology and metabolism played a large role in understanding and defining the interrelationships among obesity, diabetes, and metabolic syndrome.

Congratulations

Dr. Stephanie T. Chung was selected as both a 2020 NIH Lasker Clinical Research Scholar and NIH Distinguished Scholar. Chung joined the NIH in 2013 as an assistant clinical investigator in the Section on Ethnicity and Health in NIDDK’s Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Obesity Branch. Five years later, she became a staff clinician and the co-director of NIDDK’s Metabolic Clinical Research Unit. Now a tenure-track investigator, Chung focuses her research and clinical work on reducing health disparities in diabetes and improving prevention strategies, treatments and health outcomes in youth and young adults with type 2 diabetes, particularly those from underrepresented minority populations.