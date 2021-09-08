Director's Note

“I have not failed. I’ve successfully discovered 10,000 things that won’t work.”

-Thomas Edison

Discovery takes persistence and passion. Keeping your eye on the goal, while being open to trying new things, looking at diverse perspectives, and staying positive are all attributes of success. Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to throw the world curve balls, NIDDK will persistently find a way to achieve our version of a home run – making life better for the people or at risk for the conditions in our mission through research.

In this issue, we share the passion and persistence of NIDDK staff to drive our mission forward. For example, Dr. Ellen Leschek from NIDDK’s Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolic Diseases, featured in our “Getting to Know” article, not only advances type 1 diabetes work at NIDDK, but she also volunteers with youth outside of work.

NIDDK staff also share a passion to improve diversity and inclusion in our research efforts and in our workplace. We know that including people of diverse backgrounds in all aspects of what we do makes our research stronger. In this issue, you can read about our efforts with the NIDDK Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, Accessibility, and Civility Steering Committee and how its members are finding and advancing opportunities to build an inclusive, empowered workforce.

Of course, NIDDK continues work on the clear and present danger, COVID-19. Each NIDDK Director’s Update we’ve shared our progress and efforts in this area, and this progress continues apace. We’re expanding understanding of COVID-19 and identifying emerging priorities, especially on the effects that COVID-19 has on the diseases and organs that are within NIDDK’s responsibility. Our “Research Updates” section also shares other new and important NIDDK-supported research.

Rest assured, we at NIDDK and our research community are – and will – diligently work to end the pandemic and discover effective prevention, treatments, and cures to the diseases we work on every day.

In good health,

Griffin P. Rodgers, M.D., M.A.C.P.

Director, National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases

