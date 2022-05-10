NIDDK Director's Update Summer 2022
Director's Note
As the spring months edge into summer, we predict what changes lie ahead, bringing life back to the outdoors. And for the first time in two years, spring brought many people back into to the physical workplace, including non-clinical NIDDK staff. In this issue, we capture how shared experiences such as these make our relationships stronger and mark our course toward creating a better future. Read more
News Around NIDDK
- Network of Minority Health Research Investigators celebrates 20 years
- NIDDK opens funding opportunities for post-COVID diabetes research
- #ICYMI: Livestream recordings now available
- Getting to Know: Dr. Padma Maruvada
- Scientific conference fosters development for NIDDK Fellows
- NIDDK Fellow spotlight: Dr. Saira Mehmood
Research Updates
Health Information Updates
Commendations & Commencements
- Welcome
Cummings, Frakes, Lunsford, Lutas, Wang
- Congratulations
Afzali, Rehermann
- Fond Farewell
Hsieh
Grant Resources
NIDDK Job Opportunities
Meetings & Workshops
Publication Information
The NIDDK Director’s Update is published in Spring, Summer, Fall and Winter. To submit an item for the next edition or send suggestions, please contact Editors Heather Martin and Alyssa Voss at niddkmedia@niddk.nih.gov. Items must be submitted 6 weeks before the month of publication to be considered for the next issue.
Browse other issues in the Director's Update Archive.