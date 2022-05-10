Welcome

Dr. Diana Cummings joined NIDDK as a program officer for research on gut-brain-microbiome-nutrition interactions related to digestive disorders and obesity in the Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition. Prior to joining NIDDK, she was a scientific review officer for a standing study section that reviews research on translational neural devices at the NIH's National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

Dr. Ashley Frakes joined NIDDK as a Stadtman Tenure-Track Investigator in NIDDK’s Genetics and Biochemistry Branch. Frakes will lead the new Glial Biology Section.

Dr. R. Dwayne Lunsford joined NIDDK as a program director in the Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition. Previously he was deputy director of the Therapeutic Development Branch at NIH's National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, and director of the Microbiology Program and Coordinator for the Small Business portfolio at the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research.

Dr. Andrew Lutas joined NIDDK as a Stadtman Tenure-Track Investigator and acting section chief of NIDDK’s Neuromodulation and Motivation Section in the Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Obesity Branch.

Dr. Quan Wang joined NIDDK as a Stadtman Tenure-Track Investigator and acting section chief of the Nanoscale Single-Molecule Dynamics Section in NIDDK’s Laboratory of Chemical Physics.

Congratulations

Dr. Behdad (Ben) Afzali, Stadtman Tenure-Track Investigator and section chief in NIDDK’s Kidney Diseases Branch received the American Society of Clinical Investigation’s 2022 Young Physician-Scientist Award. Afzali was recognized for his notable research achievements on the basic mechanisms of tissue inflammation, its resolution and healing.

Dr. Barbara Rehermann, section chief in NIDDK’s Liver Diseases Branch, was elected to the American Academy of Microbiology. Rehermann was elected on her scientific achievements and contributions that have advanced microbiology.

Fond Farewell