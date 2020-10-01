The NIDDK Office of Nutrition Research (ONR) is responsible for leadership of nutrition research at NIDDK and collaboratively across NIH Institutes, Centers, and Offices. The ONR participates in strategic planning, portfolio analysis, budget and resource allocation, and assessment of research needs and opportunities that fall within the mission of NIDDK and the NIH. Strategic planning includes developing new NIH initiatives in nutrition research. ONR acts on behalf of NIH as an interagency point of contact for nutrition research.

NIH Nutrition Research Task Force (NRTF) – The NRTF was established to coordinate and accelerate progress in nutrition research across the NIH and to guide the development and implementation of the first NIH-wide strategic plan for nutrition research for the next 10 years. The NRTF includes broad representation from Directors and nutrition research staff at the NIH Institutes, Centers, and Offices (ICOs).

Nutrition Research Coordinating Committee (NRCC) – The NIH NRCC was established by the NIH Office of the Director in 1975. The NRCC aims, at a grassroots level, to coordinate research within NIH and between other government agencies engaged in nutrition research and provides an open forum for members to discuss current and future research challenges and opportunities. While some NRCC members are appointed by their ICO Directors, NRCC membership is open to any government agency staff member interested in carrying out any trans-NIH or trans-agency nutrition research efforts.

Interagency Committee on Human Nutrition Research (ICHNR) – The ICHNR is charged with improving the planning, coordination, and communication among federal agencies engaged in nutrition research and aims to increase the overall effectiveness and productivity of federally supported or conducted human nutrition research. The ICHNR is co-chaired by the USDA Chief Scientist/Under Secretary for Research, Education, and Economics, along with the HHS Assistant Secretary for Health. In comparison to the NRCC, the ICHNR is made up of appointed members who are authorized to represent their respective agencies from across the federal government. The Director of ONR is the Co-Executive Secretary of the committee for HHS and the office provides administrative support to the committee.

