Figure Text

This is a vertical bar chart whose x-axis is Fiscal Years in increments of one from 1998 to 2019. The y-axis is millions of dollars from zero to one hundred and fifty in increments of twenty five. There is one vertical bar for each year. The bars show that funding for the Special Diabetes Program has increased from thirty million to one hundred fifty million dollars per year, a total of 2.76 billion dollars over twenty two years.

Public Law 105-33 funded the Special Diabetes Program at 30 million dollars between Fiscal Years 1998 and 2002. Public Law 106-554 increased the funding to 100 million dollars in 2001 and 2002 and extended the Program to 2003. Public Law 107-360 increased the funding to 150 million dollars and renewed the Program for 2004 through 2008. Public Law 110-173 renewed the Program for 150 million dollars in 2009. Public Law 110-275 provided 150 million dollars per year for 2010 and 2011. Public Law 111-309 extended the Program for 2012 and 2013 at 150 million dollars. Public Law 112-240 renewed the Program for 2014 at 150 million dollars. Public Law 113-93 provided 150 million dollars for 2015. Public Law 114-10 extended the Program for 2016 and 2017 at 150 million dollars per year. Public Law 115-123 renewed the Program for 150 million dollars per year for 2018 and 2019. Note: Due to the Budget Control Act of 2011, which sequestered funds for mandatory programs, funding levels were reduced to 142.35 million dollars in 2013, 139.2 million dollars in 2014, and 139.65 million dollars in 2017.