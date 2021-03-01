Julia Barthold, M.D.

I oversee research related to benign urologic disease in children, including obstructive uropathy, vesicoureteral reflux, incontinence and enuresis, urinary tract conditions associated with spina bifida, and congenital abnormalities of the urinary tract and male genitalia. My program also includes clinical research, including genetic and genomic studies of benign diseases of the bladder and urinary tract in adults such as urinary incontinence, overactive and underactive bladder, neurogenic bladder dysfunction and urinary tract infections. I also serve as Project Scientist for the Prevention of Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms (PLUS) Research Consortium and the Urology Centers Program.

Research Programs

Pediatric Urology

Interventional, epidemiological, descriptive, and natural history studies of children with noncancerous urologic disease.

Urologic Disease Centers

Enhance the effectiveness of research related to noncancerous urologic dysfunction by encouraging collaboration amongst investigators.

Urology Clinical Research & Epidemiology

Clinical studies and epidemiologic research for noncancerous urologic diseases.

Urology Genetics & Genomics

Genetics and genomics approaches to elucidate the normal and pathologic functions of the lower genitourinary tract.

Women's Urology

Research on the normal and abnormal function of the lower urinary tract.