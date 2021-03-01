Julia Barthold, M.D.
Responsibilities & Activities
I oversee research related to benign urologic disease in children, including obstructive uropathy, vesicoureteral reflux, incontinence and enuresis, urinary tract conditions associated with spina bifida, and congenital abnormalities of the urinary tract and male genitalia. My program also includes clinical research, including genetic and genomic studies of benign diseases of the bladder and urinary tract in adults such as urinary incontinence, overactive and underactive bladder, neurogenic bladder dysfunction and urinary tract infections. I also serve as Project Scientist for the Prevention of Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms (PLUS) Research Consortium and the Urology Centers Program.
Research Programs
Pediatric Urology
Interventional, epidemiological, descriptive, and natural history studies of children with noncancerous urologic disease.
Urologic Disease Centers
Enhance the effectiveness of research related to noncancerous urologic dysfunction by encouraging collaboration amongst investigators.
Urology Clinical Research & Epidemiology
Clinical studies and epidemiologic research for noncancerous urologic diseases.
Urology Genetics & Genomics
Genetics and genomics approaches to elucidate the normal and pathologic functions of the lower genitourinary tract.
Women's Urology
Research on the normal and abnormal function of the lower urinary tract.
Select Experience
Scientific Review Officer, Digestive, Kidney, and Urological Systems (DKUS) Integrated Review Group, NIH Center for Scientific Review, 2018-2020
Professor of Urology and Pediatrics, Principal Research Scientist, Sidney Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University, Nemours Biomedical Research/duPont Hospital for Children, 2000-2018
Associate Professor and Director of Research, Department of Urology, Wayne State School of Medicine, Children's Hospital of Michigan, 1996-1999
Assistant Professor and Chief, Pediatric Urology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children's Hospital, 1992-1995
M.D., Northwestern University Medical School, 1981