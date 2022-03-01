Najma Begum, Ph.D.

My current responsibilities in the NIDDK Review Branch include the review of applications within diabetes, endocrinology, metabolism, digestive diseases, nutrition and kidney disease areas. Specifically, I am responsible for organizing and conducting the review of applications for NIDDK Central Repositories Non-renewable Sample Access (X01), Diabetes Research Center grants (P30s), some of the Human Islet Research Network (HIRN) Consortia Cooperative Agreements (U01s), ancillary R01s, RC2 Team Science Research programs, Small Business and Industrial Research applications (SBIR), and Contract proposals that are received in response to RFPs. My duties include the planning, organizing, and managing of peer-review meetings to assess the scientific merit of grant applications, and the development and delivery of summary statements.