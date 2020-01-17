Jenny E. Blau, M.D.
- Associate Research Physician: Signal Transduction Section, Metabolic Diseases Branch
- Director: Calcium and MEN1 Clinical Studies Unit
- Associate Program Director: Inter-Institute Endocrine Training Program
Scientific Focus Areas: Clinical Research, Cancer Biology, Genetics and Genomics
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
- Prospective Study of a Novel, Radiation-Free, Reduced-Intensity Bone Marrow Transplantation Platform for Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases.
- Dimitrova D, Gea-Banacloche J, Steinberg SM, Sadler JL, Hicks SN, Carroll E, Wilder JS, Parta M, Skeffington L, Hughes TE, Blau JE, Broadney MM, Rose JJ, Hsu AP, Fletcher R, Nunes NS, Yan XY, Telford WG, Kapoor V, Cohen JI, Freeman AF, Garabedian E, Holland SM, Lisco A, Malech HL, Notarangelo LD, Sereti I, Shah NN, Uzel G, Zerbe CS, Fowler DH, Gress RE, Kanakry CG, Kanakry JA.
- Biol Blood Marrow Transplant (2020 Jan) 26:94-106. Abstract/Full Text
- Clinical presentation and management of primary ovarian neuroendocrine tumor in multiple endocrine neoplasia type 1.
- Jhawar S, Lakhotia R, Suzuki M, Welch J, Agarwal SK, Sharretts J, Merino M, Ahlman M, Blau JE, Simonds WF, Del Rivero J.
- Endocrinol Diabetes Metab Case Rep (2019 Aug 20) 2019. Abstract/Full Text
- High prevalence of chronic kidney disease in patients with multiple endocrine neoplasia type 1 and improved kidney function after parathyroidectomy.
- Green P, Zagzag J, Patel D, Weinstein LS, Simonds WF, Blau J, Marx S, Kebebew E, Perrier N, Nilubol N.
- Surgery (2019 Jan) 165:124-128. Abstract/Full Text
- Adverse effects of SGLT2 inhibitors on bone health.
- Blau JE, Taylor SI.
- Nat Rev Nephrol (2018 Aug) 14:473-474. Abstract/Full Text
- Canagliflozin triggers the FGF23/1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D/PTH axis in healthy volunteers in a randomized crossover study.
- Blau JE, Bauman V, Conway EM, Piaggi P, Walter MF, Wright EC, Bernstein S, Courville AB, Collins MT, Rother KI, Taylor SI.
- JCI Insight (2018 Apr 19) 3. Abstract/Full Text
- Enlarging hypermetabolic nodule: benign non-functional adrenocortical adenoma.
- Hannah-Shmouni F, Papadakis GZ, Stratakis CA, Blau J.
- BMJ Case Rep (2017 Dec 15) 2017. Abstract/Full Text
- Ketoacidosis associated with SGLT2 inhibitor treatment: Analysis of FAERS data.
- Blau JE, Tella SH, Taylor SI, Rother KI.
- Diabetes Metab Res Rev (2017 Nov) 33. Abstract/Full Text
- Normal and Delayed Fracture Healing: Symphony and Cacophony.
- Jha S, Blau JE, Bhattacharyya T.
- Horm Metab Res (2016 Nov) 48:779-784. Abstract/Full Text
- The PTH-Vitamin D-FGF23 axis.
- Blau JE, Collins MT.
- Rev Endocr Metab Disord (2015 Jun) 16:165-74. Abstract/Full Text