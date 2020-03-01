Rachel Fisher, M.S., M.P.H., R.D.
Responsibilities & Activities
I am a nutritionist in the Office of Nutrition Research where I collaborate with other nutrition scientists within the NIH and across the federal government to identify new areas of research and to help ensure coherent communications and informed policy. My responsibilities include strategic planning efforts, overseeing Nutrition Research Updates, and reviewing nutrition education materials and other federal documents on a wide range of nutrition-related topics.
Select Experience
Health Policy Analyst, Massachusetts Division of Health Care Finance and Policy, 2003-2005
M.S., Tufts University, 2001-2004
M.P.H., Tufts University, 2001