Mark B. Foster St. Claire, D.V.M., M.S., D.A.C.L.A.M.
Professional Experience
- Residency (Laboratory of Animal Medicine), University of Missouri, 1993–1995
- D.V.M., University of Missouri, 1983
- M.S. (Dairy Nutrition), University of Missouri, 1983
- B.S. (Dairy Science), University of Missouri, 1978
Research Goal
The Laboratory of Animal Sciences Section provides support and guidance to NIDDK’s intramural researchers for all phases of laboratory animal experimentation, including:
- advising staff members about practices for the proper housing, handling, care, and use of research animals to ensure compliance with guidelines issued by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the Association for the Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care;
- managing animal care facilities in order to maximize the use of animals, animal room space, and animal care resources;
- implementing and coordinating animal disease monitoring, investigation, prevention, and treatment;
- providing guidance on animal-study proposal submissions; and
- training animal care personnel.
Select Publications
- Mapping of long-range INS promoter interactions reveals a role for calcium-activated chloride channel ANO1 in insulin secretion.
- Xu Z, Lefevre GM, Gavrilova O, Foster St Claire MB, Riddick G, Felsenfeld G.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2014 Nov 25) 111:16760-5. Abstract/Full Text
- Insulin-dependent diabetes induced by pancreatic beta cell expression of IL-15 and IL-15Rα.
- Chen J, Feigenbaum L, Awasthi P, Butcher DO, Anver MR, Golubeva YG, Bamford R, Zhang X, St Claire MB, Thomas CJ, Discepolo V, Jabri B, Waldmann TA.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2013 Aug 13) 110:13534-9. Abstract/Full Text
Research in Plain Language
We provide support and guidance to NIDDK’s intramural researchers for all phases of laboratory animal experimentation.