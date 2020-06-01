H. Martin Garraffo, Ph.D.

Research Goal

Our goal is to work in a collaborative environment with clinicians and scientists to foster biomedical research. We conduct chemical analysis of small molecules through the application of Mass Spectrometry (MS).

Current Research

Our research group uses MS, mostly after Gas- or Liquid-Chromatography, to study metabolic processes. We perform qualitative (identification of analytes) and quantitative Gas Chromatography-MS and Liquid Chromatography-MS of clinical or biological samples.

Applying our Research

Biomedical research in its many forms, areas, and disciplines advances health. Research is the main reason public health has improved since the early 1900s. As an applied core group within the NIDDK, we strive to help individual researchers who need chemical analysis based on MS.