Marvin C. Gershengorn, M.D.
Professional Experience
- Abby Rockefeller Mauzé Distinguished Professor of Endocrinology in Medicine, Cornell University Medical College, 1983–2001
- Chief of the Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism, Cornell University Medical College, 1983–2001
- Professor of Medicine and Cell Biology and Genetics, Cornell University Medical College, 1983–2001
- Assistant and Associate Professor, New York University School of Medicine, 1976–1983
- M.D., New York University School of Medicine, 1971
- B.S., City College of the City University of New York, 1967
Research Goal
To discover and develop probes or drugs for receptors for thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) and thyrotropin-releasing hormone (TRH).
Current Research
I conduct studies on the structure-function relationships of G protein-coupled receptors—in particular, receptors for thyrotropin-releasing hormone (TRH) and thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH). An important aspect of this research is to discover small molecule ligands for these receptors that can be used as probes in animal models and that can lead to the development of drugs for the treatment of endocrine and neurologic diseases in humans.
Applying our Research
This research may allow us to discover and develop drugs to treat several diseases of the thyroid gland including thyroid cancer, Graves’ hyperthyroidism, and ophthalmopathy. It will also allow us to discover and develop drugs to treat several neurologic diseases including narcolepsy, depression, and cancer-related fatigue.
Need for Further Study
Small molecule drug-like ligands for these receptors are not available.
Select Publications
- Arrestin-β-1 Physically Scaffolds TSH and IGF1 Receptors to Enable Crosstalk.
- Krieger CC, Boutin A, Jang D, Morgan SJ, Banga JP, Kahaly GJ, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Neumann S, Gershengorn MC.
- Endocrinology (2019 Jun 1) 160:1468-1479. Abstract/Full Text
- Discovery of a Positive Allosteric Modulator of the Thyrotropin Receptor: Potentiation of Thyrotropin-Mediated Preosteoblast Differentiation In Vitro.
- Neumann S, Eliseeva E, Boutin A, Barnaeva E, Ferrer M, Southall N, Kim D, Hu X, Morgan SJ, Marugan JJ, Gershengorn MC.
- J Pharmacol Exp Ther (2018 Jan) 364:38-45. Abstract/Full Text
Research in Plain Language
I conduct studies on the structure and function of receptors. These are special proteins on the surfaces of cells. These proteins are the location where hormones produced in the brain’s hypothalamus and in the pituitary gland interact to control cell function in the thyroid gland and central nervous system.