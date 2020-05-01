Marvin C. Gershengorn, M.D.

Research Goal

To discover and develop probes or drugs for receptors for thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) and thyrotropin-releasing hormone (TRH).

Current Research

I conduct studies on the structure-function relationships of G protein-coupled receptors—in particular, receptors for thyrotropin-releasing hormone (TRH) and thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH). An important aspect of this research is to discover small molecule ligands for these receptors that can be used as probes in animal models and that can lead to the development of drugs for the treatment of endocrine and neurologic diseases in humans.

Applying our Research

This research may allow us to discover and develop drugs to treat several diseases of the thyroid gland including thyroid cancer, Graves’ hyperthyroidism, and ophthalmopathy. It will also allow us to discover and develop drugs to treat several neurologic diseases including narcolepsy, depression, and cancer-related fatigue.

Need for Further Study

Small molecule drug-like ligands for these receptors are not available.