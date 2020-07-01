Phillip Gorden, M.D., Director Emeritus

Research Goal

The goal of our laboratory is to find improved therapeutic modalities for rare forms of diabetes and insulin-resistant conditions, and to provide better forms of therapy for autoimmune and other organic forms of hypoglycemia.

Current Research

Our lab conducts studies of patients with extreme forms of insulin resistance, including patients with mutations in the insulin receptor, autoantibodies to the insulin receptor, and other related problems.

We also conduct studies of patients with lipoatrophy, including genetic and acquired syndromes. These studies involve genetics, lipotoxicity, insulin resistance, and other related problems. A major clinical trial is underway to determine the effect of leptin therapy on reducing insulin resistance in patients with complete lipodystrophy and extreme forms of insulin resistance.

Our research also includes studies of organic hypoglycemia, including the diagnostic value of proinsulin in insulinoma and studies of diagnosis, localization, and the treatment of benign and malignant insulinoma.

We also study patients with acromegaly to discover novel pathophysiology.

Applying our Research

The fundamental goal of our studies is to translate basic research concepts into useful and practical treatments for several different, important conditions. We utilize the information obtained about patients with rare diseases to understand fundamental targets for therapy in common metabolic syndromes such as diabetes, obesity, and related conditions.

Need for Further Study

We wish to exploit targets for treatment that we have already identified and find new targets that will be applicable for the treatment of common metabolic diseases.