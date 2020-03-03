Frank Hamilton, M.D., M.P.H.

As chief of the Digestive Disease Programs Branch in the Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition, I support research programs in a variety of areas. These include digestive diseases clinical research and epidemiology, as well as, clinical neurogastroenterology studies . Other areas of scientific interest include gastrointestinal immunology, inflammation, and inflammatory diseases; gastrointestinal microbiology and infectious diseases; and motility and functional gastrointestinal disorders. My responsibilities also include sponsoring the Gastroparesis Clinical Research Consortium. This Consortium performs clinical, epidemiological, and therapeutic research on gastroparesis and provides an infrastructure for clinical trials of interventions to improve treatment.