Frank Hamilton, M.D., M.P.H.
Responsibilities & Activities
As chief of the Digestive Disease Programs Branch in the Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition, I support research programs in a variety of areas. These include digestive diseases clinical research and epidemiology, as well as, clinical neurogastroenterology studies . Other areas of scientific interest include gastrointestinal immunology, inflammation, and inflammatory diseases; gastrointestinal microbiology and infectious diseases; and motility and functional gastrointestinal disorders. My responsibilities also include sponsoring the Gastroparesis Clinical Research Consortium. This Consortium performs clinical, epidemiological, and therapeutic research on gastroparesis and provides an infrastructure for clinical trials of interventions to improve treatment.
Research Programs
Digestive Diseases Clinical Research & Epidemiology
Patient-oriented clinical research and epidemiology research in digestive diseases.
Gastrointestinal Immunology, Inflammation, & Inflammatory Diseases
Research on mucosal immunology, intestinal immunity, and inflammation in gastrointestinal diseases and conditions.
Gastrointestinal Microbiology & Infectious Diseases
Research on the gut microbiota, pathogenic organisms that reside in the gastrointestinal tract.
Gastrointestinal, Nutrition, & Liver Research in HIV/AIDS
Research on gastrointestinal, nutrition, and liver function in HIV/AIDS.
Motility & Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders
Research on gastrointestinal motility and functional gastrointestinal disorders.