Robert W. Karp, Ph.D.

Responsibilities & Activities

I am the Program Director for Genomic and Microbiome Programs in the Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition. In this role, I oversee a research portfolio on genomic and microbiome studies as they relate to obesity, gastrointestinal diseases, liver and pancreatic diseases, and nutrition. My responsibilities include serving as Project Officer for the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Genetics Consortium. This Consortium consists of investigators from multiple sites who are conducting genetic association and gene expression studies to elucidate the pathophysiological mechanisms of Inflammatory Bowel Disease. I also am co-Project Officer of the NIDDK Repositories of biosamples and data collected in clinical studies, which the NIDDK makes available to the wider research community.

Committees & Working Groups