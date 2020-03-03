Robert W. Karp, Ph.D.
Responsibilities & Activities
I am the Program Director for Genomic and Microbiome Programs in the Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition. In this role, I oversee a research portfolio on genomic and microbiome studies as they relate to obesity, gastrointestinal diseases, liver and pancreatic diseases, and nutrition. My responsibilities include serving as Project Officer for the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Genetics Consortium. This Consortium consists of investigators from multiple sites who are conducting genetic association and gene expression studies to elucidate the pathophysiological mechanisms of Inflammatory Bowel Disease. I also am co-Project Officer of the NIDDK Repositories of biosamples and data collected in clinical studies, which the NIDDK makes available to the wider research community.
Research Programs
Digestive Diseases Genetics & Genomics
Identifying genes that influence normal development, function, and diseases of the gastrointestinal tract.
Gastrointestinal Immunology, Inflammation, & Inflammatory Diseases
Research on mucosal immunology, intestinal immunity, and inflammation in gastrointestinal diseases and conditions.
Gastrointestinal Microbiology & Infectious Diseases
Research on the gut microbiota, pathogenic organisms that reside in the gastrointestinal tract.
Liver Diseases Genetics & Genomics
Identifying genes that influence normal development, function, and diseases of the liver.
Nutrition & Obesity Genetics & Genomics
Identifying genes the influence obesity, human nutrition and nutrient metabolism, and nutritional disorders.
Committees & Working Groups
- Trans-NIH Microbiome Working Group, NIDDK Representative
- NIDDK Central Repositories Executive Committee, Member
- NIDDK Obesity Research Working Group, Member
Select Experience
Program Director, Genetics, NIH/NIAAA, 1991-2001
Associate Director, Eukaryotic and Prokaryotic Genetics Programs, National Science Foundation, 1988-1990
Research Associate/Lecturer, Biological Laboratories, Harvard University, 1983-1986
Postdoctoral Fellow, Department of Genetics, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom, 1978-1982
Ph.D., Biochemistry Stanford University, 1978