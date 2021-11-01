Publications

New Creatinine- and Cystatin C-Based Equations to Estimate GFR without Race. Inker LA, Eneanya ND, Coresh J, Tighiouart H, Wang D, Sang Y, Crews DC, Doria A, Estrella MM, Froissart M, Grams ME, Greene T, Grubb A, Gudnason V, Gutiérrez OM, Kalil R, Karger AB, Mauer M, Navis G, Nelson RG, Poggio ED, Rodby R, Rossing P, Rule AD, Selvin E, Seegmiller JC, Shlipak MG, Torres VE, Yang W, Ballew SH, Couture SJ, Powe NR, Levey AS, Chronic Kidney Disease Epidemiology Collaboration.. N Engl J Med (2021 Sep 23) Abstract/Full Text Pima Indian Contributions to Our Understanding of Diabetic Kidney Disease. Nelson RG, Knowler WC, Kretzler M, Lemley KV, Looker HC, Mauer M, Mitch WE, Najafian B, Bennett PH. Diabetes (2021 Aug) 70:1603-1616. Abstract/Full Text Comprehensive Search for Novel Circulating miRNAs and Axon Guidance Pathway Proteins Associated with Risk of ESKD in Diabetes. Satake E, Saulnier PJ, Kobayashi H, Gupta MK, Looker HC, Wilson JM, Md Dom ZI, Ihara K, O'Neil K, Krolewski B, Pipino C, Pavkov ME, Nair V, Bitzer M, Niewczas MA, Kretzler M, Mauer M, Doria A, Najafian B, Kulkarni RN, Duffin KL, Pezzolesi MG, Kahn CR, Nelson RG, Krolewski AS. J Am Soc Nephrol (2021 Sep) 32:2331-2351. Abstract/Full Text SARS-CoV-2 receptor networks in diabetic and COVID-19-associated kidney disease. Menon R, Otto EA, Sealfon R, Nair V, Wong AK, Theesfeld CL, Chen X, Wang Y, Boppana AS, Luo J, Yang Y, Kasson PM, Schaub JA, Berthier CC, Eddy S, Lienczewski CC, Godfrey B, Dagenais SL, Sohaney R, Hartman J, Fermin D, Subramanian L, Looker HC, Harder JL, Mariani LH, Hodgin JB, Sexton JZ, Wobus CE, Naik AS, Nelson RG, Troyanskaya OG, Kretzler M. Kidney Int (2020 Dec) 98:1502-1518. Abstract/Full Text Development of Risk Prediction Equations for Incident Chronic Kidney Disease. Nelson RG, Grams ME, Ballew SH, Sang Y, Azizi F, Chadban SJ, Chaker L, Dunning SC, Fox C, Hirakawa Y, Iseki K, Ix J, Jafar TH, Köttgen A, Naimark DMJ, Ohkubo T, Prescott GJ, Rebholz CM, Sabanayagam C, Sairenchi T, Schöttker B, Shibagaki Y, Tonelli M, Zhang L, Gansevoort RT, Matsushita K, Woodward M, Coresh J, Shalev V, CKD Prognosis Consortium.. JAMA (2019 Dec 3) 322:2104-2114. Abstract/Full Text

