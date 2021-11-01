Robert G. Nelson, M.D., Ph.D.
Scientific Focus Areas: Clinical Research, Epidemiology, Health Disparities, Systems Biology, Stem Cell Biology
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
Select Publications
- New Creatinine- and Cystatin C-Based Equations to Estimate GFR without Race.
- Inker LA, Eneanya ND, Coresh J, Tighiouart H, Wang D, Sang Y, Crews DC, Doria A, Estrella MM, Froissart M, Grams ME, Greene T, Grubb A, Gudnason V, Gutiérrez OM, Kalil R, Karger AB, Mauer M, Navis G, Nelson RG, Poggio ED, Rodby R, Rossing P, Rule AD, Selvin E, Seegmiller JC, Shlipak MG, Torres VE, Yang W, Ballew SH, Couture SJ, Powe NR, Levey AS, Chronic Kidney Disease Epidemiology Collaboration..
- N Engl J Med (2021 Sep 23) Abstract/Full Text
- Pima Indian Contributions to Our Understanding of Diabetic Kidney Disease.
- Nelson RG, Knowler WC, Kretzler M, Lemley KV, Looker HC, Mauer M, Mitch WE, Najafian B, Bennett PH.
- Diabetes (2021 Aug) 70:1603-1616. Abstract/Full Text
- Comprehensive Search for Novel Circulating miRNAs and Axon Guidance Pathway Proteins Associated with Risk of ESKD in Diabetes.
- Satake E, Saulnier PJ, Kobayashi H, Gupta MK, Looker HC, Wilson JM, Md Dom ZI, Ihara K, O'Neil K, Krolewski B, Pipino C, Pavkov ME, Nair V, Bitzer M, Niewczas MA, Kretzler M, Mauer M, Doria A, Najafian B, Kulkarni RN, Duffin KL, Pezzolesi MG, Kahn CR, Nelson RG, Krolewski AS.
- J Am Soc Nephrol (2021 Sep) 32:2331-2351. Abstract/Full Text
- SARS-CoV-2 receptor networks in diabetic and COVID-19-associated kidney disease.
- Menon R, Otto EA, Sealfon R, Nair V, Wong AK, Theesfeld CL, Chen X, Wang Y, Boppana AS, Luo J, Yang Y, Kasson PM, Schaub JA, Berthier CC, Eddy S, Lienczewski CC, Godfrey B, Dagenais SL, Sohaney R, Hartman J, Fermin D, Subramanian L, Looker HC, Harder JL, Mariani LH, Hodgin JB, Sexton JZ, Wobus CE, Naik AS, Nelson RG, Troyanskaya OG, Kretzler M.
- Kidney Int (2020 Dec) 98:1502-1518. Abstract/Full Text
- Development of Risk Prediction Equations for Incident Chronic Kidney Disease.
- Nelson RG, Grams ME, Ballew SH, Sang Y, Azizi F, Chadban SJ, Chaker L, Dunning SC, Fox C, Hirakawa Y, Iseki K, Ix J, Jafar TH, Köttgen A, Naimark DMJ, Ohkubo T, Prescott GJ, Rebholz CM, Sabanayagam C, Sairenchi T, Schöttker B, Shibagaki Y, Tonelli M, Zhang L, Gansevoort RT, Matsushita K, Woodward M, Coresh J, Shalev V, CKD Prognosis Consortium..
- JAMA (2019 Dec 3) 322:2104-2114. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- Serum Level of Polyubiquitinated PTEN and Loss of Kidney Function in American Indians With Type 2 Diabetes.
- Looker HC, Lin C, Nair V, Kretzler M, Mauer M, Najafian B, Nelson RG.
- Am J Kidney Dis (2021 Sep 17) Abstract/Full Text
- Increased lipogenesis and impaired β-oxidation predict type 2 diabetic kidney disease progression in American Indians.
- Afshinnia F, Nair V, Lin J, Rajendiran TM, Soni T, Byun J, Sharma K, Fort PE, Gardner TW, Looker HC, Nelson RG, Brosius FC, Feldman EL, Michailidis G, Kretzler M, Pennathur S.
- JCI Insight (2019 Nov 1) 4. Abstract/Full Text
- Correlation Between Baseline GFR and Subsequent Change in GFR in Norwegian Adults Without Diabetes and in Pima Indians.
- Melsom T, Nair V, Schei J, Mariani L, Stefansson VTN, Harder JL, Jenssen TG, Solbu MD, Norvik JV, Looker H, Knowler WC, Kretzler M, Nelson RG, Eriksen BO.
- Am J Kidney Dis (2019 Jun) 73:777-785. Abstract/Full Text
- Changes in Albuminuria But Not GFR are Associated with Early Changes in Kidney Structure in Type 2 Diabetes.
- Looker HC, Mauer M, Saulnier PJ, Harder JL, Nair V, Boustany-Kari CM, Guarnieri P, Hill J, Esplin CA, Kretzler M, Nelson RG, Najafian B.
- J Am Soc Nephrol (2019 Jun) 30:1049-1059. Abstract/Full Text
- A signature of circulating inflammatory proteins and development of end-stage renal disease in diabetes.
- Niewczas MA, Pavkov ME, Skupien J, Smiles A, Md Dom ZI, Wilson JM, Park J, Nair V, Schlafly A, Saulnier PJ, Satake E, Simeone CA, Shah H, Qiu C, Looker HC, Fiorina P, Ware CF, Sun JK, Doria A, Kretzler M, Susztak K, Duffin KL, Nelson RG, Krolewski AS.
- Nat Med (2019 May) 25:805-813. Abstract/Full Text
- White blood cell fractions correlate with lesions of diabetic kidney disease and predict loss of kidney function in Type 2 diabetes.
- Wheelock KM, Saulnier PJ, Tanamas SK, Vijayakumar P, Weil EJ, Looker HC, Hanson RL, Lemley KV, Yee B, Knowler WC, Hadjadj S, Najafian B, Mauer M, Nelson RG.
- Nephrol Dial Transplant (2018 Jun 1) 33:1001-1009. Abstract/Full Text
- Role of Kidney Biopsies for Biomarker Discovery in Diabetic Kidney Disease.
- Looker HC, Mauer M, Nelson RG.
- Adv Chronic Kidney Dis (2018 Mar) 25:192-201. Abstract/Full Text
- A molecular morphometric approach to diabetic kidney disease can link structure to function and outcome.
- Nair V, Komorowsky CV, Weil EJ, Yee B, Hodgin J, Harder JL, Godfrey B, Ju W, Boustany-Kari CM, Schwarz M, Lemley KV, Nelson PJ, Nelson RG, Kretzler M.
- Kidney Int (2018 Feb) 93:439-449. Abstract/Full Text
- ORAI channels are critical for receptor-mediated endocytosis of albumin.
- Zeng B, Chen GL, Garcia-Vaz E, Bhandari S, Daskoulidou N, Berglund LM, Jiang H, Hallett T, Zhou LP, Huang L, Xu ZH, Nair V, Nelson RG, Ju W, Kretzler M, Atkin SL, Gomez MF, Xu SZ.
- Nat Commun (2017 Dec 4) 8:1920. Abstract/Full Text
- Global kidney health 2017 and beyond: a roadmap for closing gaps in care, research, and policy.
- Levin A, Tonelli M, Bonventre J, Coresh J, Donner JA, Fogo AB, Fox CS, Gansevoort RT, Heerspink HJL, Jardine M, Kasiske B, Köttgen A, Kretzler M, Levey AS, Luyckx VA, Mehta R, Moe O, Obrador G, Pannu N, Parikh CR, Perkovic V, Pollock C, Stenvinkel P, Tuttle KR, Wheeler DC, Eckardt KU, ISN Global Kidney Health Summit participants..
- Lancet (2017 Oct 21) 390:1888-1917. Abstract/Full Text
- Plasma bradykinin and early diabetic nephropathy lesions in type 1 diabetes mellitus.
- Wheelock KM, Cai J, Looker HC, Merchant ML, Nelson RG, Fufaa GD, Weil EJ, Feldman HI, Vasan RS, Kimmel PL, Rovin BH, Mauer M, Klein JB, CKD Biomarkers Consortium..
- PLoS One (2017) 12:e0180964. Abstract/Full Text
- Associations between persistent organic pollutants, type 2 diabetes, diabetic nephropathy and mortality.
- Grice BA, Nelson RG, Williams DE, Knowler WC, Mason C, Hanson RL, Bullard KM, Pavkov ME.
- Occup Environ Med (2017 Jul) 74:521-527. Abstract/Full Text
- Reading the tree leaves-how to enrich clinical trials of diabetic kidney disease.
- Looker HC, Nelson RG.
- Kidney Int (2017 Jul) 92:23-25. Abstract/Full Text
- Urine Kidney Injury Biomarkers and Risks of Cardiovascular Disease Events and All-Cause Death: The CRIC Study.
- Park M, Hsu CY, Go AS, Feldman HI, Xie D, Zhang X, Mifflin T, Waikar SS, Sabbisetti VS, Bonventre JV, Coresh J, Nelson RG, Kimmel PL, Kusek JW, Rahman M, Schelling JR, Vasan RS, Liu KD, Chronic Renal Insufficiency Cohort (CRIC) Study Investigators., CKD Biomarkers Consortium..
- Clin J Am Soc Nephrol (2017 May 8) 12:761-771. Abstract/Full Text
- Genome-Wide Association of CKD Progression: The Chronic Renal Insufficiency Cohort Study.
- Parsa A, Kanetsky PA, Xiao R, Gupta J, Mitra N, Limou S, Xie D, Xu H, Anderson AH, Ojo A, Kusek JW, Lora CM, Hamm LL, He J, Sandholm N, Jeff J, Raj DE, Böger CA, Bottinger E, Salimi S, Parekh RS, Adler SG, Langefeld CD, Bowden DW, FIND Consortium., Groop PH, Forsblom C, Freedman BI, Lipkowitz M, Fox CS, Winkler CA, Feldman HI, and the Chronic Renal Insufficiency Cohort (CRIC) Study Investigators..
- J Am Soc Nephrol (2017 Mar) 28:923-934. Abstract/Full Text
- Estimation of chronic kidney disease incidence from prevalence and mortality data in American Indians with type 2 diabetes.
- Vijayakumar P, Hoyer A, Nelson RG, Brinks R, Pavkov ME.
- PLoS One (2017) 12:e0171027. Abstract/Full Text
- Filtration Markers as Predictors of ESRD and Mortality: Individual Participant Data Meta-Analysis.
- Inker LA, Coresh J, Sang Y, Hsu CY, Foster MC, Eckfeldt JH, Karger AB, Nelson RG, Liu X, Sarnak M, Appel LJ, Grams M, Xie D, Kimmel PL, Feldman H, Ramachandran V, Levey AS, CKD Biomarkers Consortium..
- Clin J Am Soc Nephrol (2017 Jan 6) 12:69-78. Abstract/Full Text
- Urine biomarkers of tubular injury do not improve on the clinical model predicting chronic kidney disease progression.
- Hsu CY, Xie D, Waikar SS, Bonventre JV, Zhang X, Sabbisetti V, Mifflin TE, Coresh J, Diamantidis CJ, He J, Lora CM, Miller ER, Nelson RG, Ojo AO, Rahman M, Schelling JR, Wilson FP, Kimmel PL, Feldman HI, Vasan RS, Liu KD, CRIC Study Investigators., CKD Biomarkers Consortium..
- Kidney Int (2017 Jan) 91:196-203. Abstract/Full Text
- Long-term Effect of Losartan on Kidney Disease in American Indians With Type 2 Diabetes: A Follow-up Analysis of a Randomized Clinical Trial.
- Tanamas SK, Saulnier PJ, Fufaa GD, Wheelock KM, Weil EJ, Hanson RL, Knowler WC, Bennett PH, Nelson RG.
- Diabetes Care (2016 Nov) 39:2004-2010. Abstract/Full Text
- Patient and Other Stakeholder Engagement in Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute Funded Studies of Patients with Kidney Diseases.
- Cukor D, Cohen LM, Cope EL, Ghahramani N, Hedayati SS, Hynes DM, Shah VO, Tentori F, Unruh M, Bobelu J, Cohen S, Dember LM, Faber T, Fischer MJ, Gallardo R, Germain MJ, Ghahate D, Grote N, Hartwell L, Heagerty P, Kimmel PL, Kutner N, Lawson S, Marr L, Nelson RG, Porter AC, Sandy P, Struminger BB, Subramanian L, Weisbord S, Young B, Mehrotra R.
- Clin J Am Soc Nephrol (2016 Sep 7) 11:1703-12. Abstract/Full Text
- Relationship of proximal tubular injury to chronic kidney disease as assessed by urinary kidney injury molecule-1 in five cohort studies.
- Waikar SS, Sabbisetti V, Ärnlöv J, Carlsson AC, Coresh J, Feldman HI, Foster MC, Fufaa GD, Helmersson-Karlqvist J, Hsu CY, Kimmel PL, Larsson A, Liu Y, Lind L, Liu KD, Mifflin TE, Nelson RG, Risérus U, Vasan RS, Xie D, Zhang X, Bonventre JV, Chronic Kidney Disease Biomarkers Consortium Investigators..
- Nephrol Dial Transplant (2016 Sep) 31:1460-70. Abstract/Full Text
- Predicting decline of kidney function in lupus nephritis using urine biomarkers.
- Abulaban KM, Song H, Zhang X, Kimmel PL, Kusek JW, Nelson RG, Feldman HI, Vasan RS, Ying J, Mauer M, Nelsestuen GL, Bennett M, Brunner HI, Rovin BH.
- Lupus (2016 Aug) 25:1012-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Serum β-Trace Protein and β2-Microglobulin as Predictors of ESRD, Mortality, and Cardiovascular Disease in Adults With CKD in the Chronic Renal Insufficiency Cohort (CRIC) Study.
- Foster MC, Coresh J, Hsu CY, Xie D, Levey AS, Nelson RG, Eckfeldt JH, Vasan RS, Kimmel PL, Schelling J, Simonson M, Sondheimer JH, Anderson AH, Akkina S, Feldman HI, Kusek JW, Ojo AO, Inker LA, CKD Biomarker Consortium and the CRIC Study Investigators..
- Am J Kidney Dis (2016 Jul) 68:68-76. Abstract/Full Text
- Cardiovascular autonomic neuropathy associates with nephropathy lesions in American Indians with type 2 diabetes.
- Wheelock KM, Jaiswal M, Martin CL, Fufaa GD, Weil EJ, Lemley KV, Yee B, Feldman E, Brosius FC 3rd, Knowler WC, Nelson RG, Pop-Busui R.
- J Diabetes Complications (2016 Jul) 30:873-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Burden of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy in Pima Indians With Type 2 Diabetes.
- Jaiswal M, Fufaa GD, Martin CL, Pop-Busui R, Nelson RG, Feldman EL.
- Diabetes Care (2016 Apr) 39:e63-4. Abstract/Full Text
- Metabolic Risk Factors and Type 2 Diabetes Incidence in American Indian Children.
- Wheelock KM, Sinha M, Knowler WC, Nelson RG, Fufaa GD, Hanson RL.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2016 Apr) 101:1437-44. Abstract/Full Text
- Analysis of SLC16A11 Variants in 12,811 American Indians: Genotype-Obesity Interaction for Type 2 Diabetes and an Association With RNASEK Expression.
- Traurig M, Hanson RL, Marinelarena A, Kobes S, Piaggi P, Cole S, Curran JE, Blangero J, Göring H, Kumar S, Nelson RG, Howard BV, Knowler WC, Baier LJ, Bogardus C.
- Diabetes (2016 Feb) 65:510-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Tumor necrosis factor receptors 1 and 2 are associated with early glomerular lesions in type 2 diabetes.
- Pavkov ME, Weil EJ, Fufaa GD, Nelson RG, Lemley KV, Knowler WC, Niewczas MA, Krolewski AS.
- Kidney Int (2016 Jan) 89:226-34. Abstract/Full Text
- ABCC8 R1420H Loss-of-Function Variant in a Southwest American Indian Community: Association With Increased Birth Weight and Doubled Risk of Type 2 Diabetes.
- Baier LJ, Muller YL, Remedi MS, Traurig M, Piaggi P, Wiessner G, Huang K, Stacy A, Kobes S, Krakoff J, Bennett PH, Nelson RG, Knowler WC, Hanson RL, Nichols CG, Bogardus C.
- Diabetes (2015 Dec) 64:4322-32. Abstract/Full Text
- Urinary Biomarkers and Risk of ESRD in the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities Study.
- Foster MC, Coresh J, Bonventre JV, Sabbisetti VS, Waikar SS, Mifflin TE, Nelson RG, Grams M, Feldman HI, Vasan RS, Kimmel PL, Hsu CY, Liu KD, CKD Biomarkers Consortium..
- Clin J Am Soc Nephrol (2015 Nov 6) 10:1956-63. Abstract/Full Text
- Update on Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease in Adults With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus in Light of Recent Evidence: A Scientific Statement From the American Heart Association and the American Diabetes Association.
- Fox CS, Golden SH, Anderson C, Bray GA, Burke LE, de Boer IH, Deedwania P, Eckel RH, Ershow AG, Fradkin J, Inzucchi SE, Kosiborod M, Nelson RG, Patel MJ, Pignone M, Quinn L, Schauer PR, Selvin E, Vafiadis DK, American Heart Association Diabetes Committee of the Council on Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health., Council on Clinical Cardiology, Council on Cardiovascular and Stroke Nursing, Council on Cardiovascular Surgery and Anesthesia, Council on Quality of Care and Outcomes Research., American Diabetes Association..
- Diabetes Care (2015 Sep) 38:1777-803. Abstract/Full Text
- Genome-Wide Association and Trans-ethnic Meta-Analysis for Advanced Diabetic Kidney Disease: Family Investigation of Nephropathy and Diabetes (FIND).
- Iyengar SK, Sedor JR, Freedman BI, Kao WH, Kretzler M, Keller BJ, Abboud HE, Adler SG, Best LG, Bowden DW, Burlock A, Chen YD, Cole SA, Comeau ME, Curtis JM, Divers J, Drechsler C, Duggirala R, Elston RC, Guo X, Huang H, Hoffmann MM, Howard BV, Ipp E, Kimmel PL, Klag MJ, Knowler WC, Kohn OF, Leak TS, Leehey DJ, Li M, Malhotra A, März W, Nair V, Nelson RG, Nicholas SB, O'Brien SJ, Pahl MV, Parekh RS, Pezzolesi MG, Rasooly RS, Rotimi CN, Rotter JI, Schelling JR, Seldin MF, Shah VO, Smiles AM, Smith MW, Taylor KD, Thameem F, Thornley-Brown DP, Truitt BJ, Wanner C, Weil EJ, Winkler CA, Zager PG, Igo RP Jr, Hanson RL, Langefeld CD, Family Investigation of Nephropathy and Diabetes (FIND)..
- PLoS Genet (2015 Aug) 11:e1005352. Abstract/Full Text
- Role of Established Type 2 Diabetes-Susceptibility Genetic Variants in a High Prevalence American Indian Population.
- Hanson RL, Rong R, Kobes S, Muller YL, Weil EJ, Curtis JM, Nelson RG, Baier LJ.
- Diabetes (2015 Jul) 64:2646-57. Abstract/Full Text
- Filtration markers as predictors of ESRD and mortality in Southwestern American Indians with type 2 diabetes.
- Foster MC, Inker LA, Hsu CY, Eckfeldt JH, Levey AS, Pavkov ME, Myers BD, Bennett PH, Kimmel PL, Vasan RS, Coresh J, Nelson RG, CKD Biomarkers Consortium..
- Am J Kidney Dis (2015 Jul) 66:75-83. Abstract/Full Text
- A cis-eQTL in PFKFB2 is associated with diabetic nephropathy, adiposity and insulin secretion in American Indians.
- Muller YL, Piaggi P, Hanson RL, Kobes S, Bhutta S, Abdussamad M, Leak-Johnson T, Kretzler M, Huang K, Weil EJ, Nelson RG, Knowler WC, Bogardus C, Baier LJ.
- Hum Mol Genet (2015 May 15) 24:2985-96. Abstract/Full Text
- Cross-Disciplinary Biomarkers Research: Lessons Learned by the CKD Biomarkers Consortium.
- Hsu CY, Ballard S, Batlle D, Bonventre JV, Böttinger EP, Feldman HI, Klein JB, Coresh J, Eckfeldt JH, Inker LA, Kimmel PL, Kusek JW, Liu KD, Mauer M, Mifflin TE, Molitch ME, Nelsestuen GL, Rebholz CM, Rovin BH, Sabbisetti VS, Van Eyk JE, Vasan RS, Waikar SS, Whitehead KM, Nelson RG, CKD Biomarkers Consortium..
- Clin J Am Soc Nephrol (2015 May 7) 10:894-902. Abstract/Full Text
- MicroRNA-21 in glomerular injury.
- Lai JY, Luo J, O'Connor C, Jing X, Nair V, Ju W, Randolph A, Ben-Dov IZ, Matar RN, Briskin D, Zavadil J, Nelson RG, Tuschl T, Brosius FC 3rd, Kretzler M, Bitzer M.
- J Am Soc Nephrol (2015 Apr) 26:805-16. Abstract/Full Text
- Elevation of circulating TNF receptors 1 and 2 increases the risk of end-stage renal disease in American Indians with type 2 diabetes.
- Pavkov ME, Nelson RG, Knowler WC, Cheng Y, Krolewski AS, Niewczas MA.
- Kidney Int (2015 Apr) 87:812-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Urinary monocyte chemoattractant protein-1 and hepcidin and early diabetic nephropathy lesions in type 1 diabetes mellitus.
- Fufaa GD, Weil EJ, Nelson RG, Hanson RL, Knowler WC, Rovin BH, Wu H, Klein JB, Mifflin TE, Feldman HI, Vasan RS, Kimmel PL, Kusek JW, Mauer M, CKD Biomarkers Consortium and the RASS Investigators..
- Nephrol Dial Transplant (2015 Apr) 30:599-606. Abstract/Full Text
- Sphingomyelinase-like phosphodiesterase 3b expression levels determine podocyte injury phenotypes in glomerular disease.
- Yoo TH, Pedigo CE, Guzman J, Correa-Medina M, Wei C, Villarreal R, Mitrofanova A, Leclercq F, Faul C, Li J, Kretzler M, Nelson RG, Lehto M, Forsblom C, Groop PH, Reiser J, Burke GW, Fornoni A, Merscher S.
- J Am Soc Nephrol (2015 Jan) 26:133-47. Abstract/Full Text
- Association of urinary KIM-1, L-FABP, NAG and NGAL with incident end-stage renal disease and mortality in American Indians with type 2 diabetes mellitus.
- Fufaa GD, Weil EJ, Nelson RG, Hanson RL, Bonventre JV, Sabbisetti V, Waikar SS, Mifflin TE, Zhang X, Xie D, Hsu CY, Feldman HI, Coresh J, Vasan RS, Kimmel PL, Liu KD, Chronic Kidney Disease Biomarkers Consortium Investigators..
- Diabetologia (2015 Jan) 58:188-98. Abstract/Full Text
- A Family History of Diabetes Modifies the Association between Elevated Urine Albumin Concentration and Hyperglycemia in Nondiabetic Mexican Adolescents.
- Jiménez-Corona A, Ávila-Hermosillo A, Nelson RG, Ramírez-López G.
- J Diabetes Res (2015) 2015:437079. Abstract/Full Text