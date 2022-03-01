Robert A. Pike, B.A.
Branch Chief: Grants Management Branch
Office of the Chief
Responsibilities & Activities
As chief grants management officer, I am responsible for the management of grant funding activities at the NIDDK. My work supports the timely, cohesive operations and coordination of Institute grants and services to the grantee community. This enables grantees to perform research with a minimum of administrative burdens.
Committees & Working Groups
- Grants Management Advisory Committee, Member
- Clinical Studies Working Group at NIDDK, Member
Select Experience
Chief Grants Management Officer, NIDDK, NIH 2007-Present
Section Chief (Team Leader – Lung Team), NHLBI, NIH 2001-2006
Grants Management Specialist, NIA, NIH 1992-2000
B.A., St. Mary’s College of Maryland 1992