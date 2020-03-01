Karen Regan, M.S., R.D.

I am a nutritionist in the Office of Nutrition Research (ONR). My work supports the coordination of nutrition research and research training initiatives, and nutrition research portfolio analysis. My responsibilities also include serving as project officer for the Computer Access to Research in Dietary Supplements Database (CARDS). This searchable database provides information on federally funded research projects pertaining to dietary supplements. In this role, I act as a liaison between the ONR and the NIH Office of Dietary Supplements.