Kristina Ingeborg Rother, M.D., M.H.Sc.

Research Goal

Obesity and diabetes (type 1 and type 2 diabetes) are enormous health burdens both on an individual and on a societal level. We conduct clinical research with the goal to identify contributing factors and to improve treatment for each one of these conditions.

Obesity: My team is especially interested in clarifying the role of artificial sweeteners, which have been associated with obesity in epidemiologic studies. These food supplements are being used with increasing frequency (e.g., 200% increase in children over the last 2 decades). They affect hormonal responses and are not metabolically inert as previously assumed. Since artificial sweetener exposure begins early in life (intra-utero and postnatally), we are investigating the consequences of this exposure. We are also studying whether artificial sweeteners change the absorption and metabolism of medications.

Type 2 diabetes: We developed clinical protocols to test beta cell rest in adolescents with type 2 diabetes and to evaluate a peer support intervention in this cohort. Our experience with difficult recruitment and retention was a valuable lesson which we explored in depth. We are also interested in identifying mechanisms by which novel diabetes drugs may impact long-term health (e.g. increase fracture risk), which is of particular importance for youths with type 2 diabetes due to the expected long duration of treatment.

Type 1 diabetes: We tested immunomodulation with oral, low dose interferon-alpha in children with new onset type 1 diabetes, and replacement of pancreatic beta cells (islet transplantation) and beta cell regeneration with a GLP-1 analogue in adults with long-standing type 1 diabetes. Despite not having been able to reconstitute sufficient beta cells to achieve insulin independence, our results with GLP-1 analogue treatment in addition to insulin administration have been promising (improved insulin sensitivity, reduced insulin requirements and lower body weight).

Genetic conditions associated with endocrine phenotypes: Additional topics of interest include the endocrine features of rare diseases associated with lipodystrophy, e.g., PIK3CA-related overgrowth disorders, dermatomyositis and CANDLE syndrome.

Current Research

A main focus is the elucidation of health effects of artificial sweeteners, which have been shown to alter hormonal regulation (e.g., GLP-1, insulin) and affect the gut microbiome. In our ongoing projects, we focus on artificial sweetener exposure early in life, study their effects on adipogenesis, and try to find out whether they interact - directly or indirectly - with the absorption and metabolism of medications.

This research is especially relevant for 1) individuals who are recommended to replace sugar with artificial sweeteners: overweight and obese individuals and persons with diabetes, and 2) children, since their artificial sweetener use is rising rapidly, which is partially driven by the awareness of negative health effects of refined carbohydrates.

We are also conducting a clinical trial to investigate side effects of novel diabetes drugs, and we collaborate with our colleagues on characterization of endocrine features in autoinflammatory & autoimmune diseases associated with lipodystrophy, e.g., CANDLE syndrome and dermatomyositis.

Need for Further Study

Examples of areas which need to be explored are: