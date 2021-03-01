Sheryl Sato, Ph.D.

My responsibilities include managing basic science research programs in developmental biology, stem cell biology and the regeneration of endocrine tissues and organs. I direct a program in islet biology that supports mechanistic studies to understand integrated islet function, beta cell renewal, and pathophysiology.

In addition, I help coordinate research in the Human Islet Research Network (HIRN), a basic science research effort which is developing innovative strategies for the treatment, prevention and monitoring of type 1 diabetes. Within HIRN, I serve as the project scientist for the Consortium on Human Islet Biomimetics (CHIB). I am part of the NIH project team for the Tissue Chip 2.0 Consortium, and serve as the project scientist for the Microphysiological Systems for Modeling Diabetes (MPS-MOD). I am the program officer for the Integrated Islet Distribution Program (IIDP).

In addition to my duties in the Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases, I also participate in NIDDK working groups that focus on regenerative medicine and type 1 diabetes.