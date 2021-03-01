Sheryl Sato, Ph.D.
Responsibilities & Activities
My responsibilities include managing basic science research programs in developmental biology, stem cell biology and the regeneration of endocrine tissues and organs. I direct a program in islet biology that supports mechanistic studies to understand integrated islet function, beta cell renewal, and pathophysiology.
In addition, I help coordinate research in the Human Islet Research Network (HIRN), a basic science research effort which is developing innovative strategies for the treatment, prevention and monitoring of type 1 diabetes. Within HIRN, I serve as the project scientist for the Consortium on Human Islet Biomimetics (CHIB). I am part of the NIH project team for the Tissue Chip 2.0 Consortium, and serve as the project scientist for the Microphysiological Systems for Modeling Diabetes (MPS-MOD). I am the program officer for the Integrated Islet Distribution Program (IIDP).
In addition to my duties in the Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases, I also participate in NIDDK working groups that focus on regenerative medicine and type 1 diabetes.
Research Programs
Bioengineering, Biotechnology, and Imaging as applied to Diabetes, Metabolic, and Endocrine Diseases
Cutting-edge technologies and integrated approaches that treat and elucidate the underlying mechanisms of endocrine and metabolic diseases, including diabetes.
Endocrine Pancreas
Biology, development, and function of the endocrine pancreas and clinical studies on islet transplantation for type 1 diabetes treatment.
Committees & Working Groups
- NIDDK Type 1 Diabetes Working Group, Member
Select Experience
Program Director, NINDS, NIH, 1998
Senior Staff Fellow, NIDDK, NIH, 1989-1998
Senior Staff Fellow, NICHD, NIH, 1987-1989
Postdoctoral Training, The Johns Hopkins University, 1983-1987
Ph.D., The Johns Hopkins University, 1983