Sheryl Sato, Ph.D.

Photo of Sheryl Sato
Program Director: Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases
Basic mechanisms underlying the organogenesis and regeneration of pancreatic islets during health and disease
301-594-8811 Add to Contacts

Responsibilities & Activities

My responsibilities include managing basic science research programs in developmental biology, stem cell biology and the regeneration of endocrine tissues and organs. I direct a program in islet biology that supports mechanistic studies to understand integrated islet function, beta cell renewal, and pathophysiology.

In addition, I help coordinate research in the Human Islet Research Network (HIRN), a basic science research effort which is developing innovative strategies for the treatment, prevention and monitoring of type 1 diabetes. Within HIRN, I serve as the project scientist for the Consortium on Human Islet Biomimetics (CHIB).  I am part of the NIH project team for the Tissue Chip 2.0 Consortium, and serve as the project scientist for the Microphysiological Systems for Modeling Diabetes (MPS-MOD). I am the program officer for the Integrated Islet Distribution Program (IIDP).

In addition to my duties in the Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases, I also participate in NIDDK working groups that focus on regenerative medicine and type 1 diabetes. 

Research Programs

Bioengineering, Biotechnology, and Imaging as applied to Diabetes, Metabolic, and Endocrine Diseases
Cutting-edge technologies and integrated approaches that treat and elucidate the underlying mechanisms of endocrine and metabolic diseases, including diabetes.

Endocrine Pancreas
Biology, development, and function of the endocrine pancreas and clinical studies on islet transplantation for type 1 diabetes treatment.

Committees & Working Groups

  • NIDDK Type 1 Diabetes Working Group, Member

Select Experience

Program Director, NINDS, NIH, 1998

Senior Staff Fellow, NIDDK, NIH, 1989-1998

Senior Staff Fellow, NICHD, NIH, 1987-1989

Postdoctoral Training, The Johns Hopkins University, 1983-1987

Ph.D., The Johns Hopkins University, 1983