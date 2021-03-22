Neha Shah, M.S.P.H.
Scientific Program Analyst: Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases
Responsibilities & Activities
I provide KUH programmatic support for meetings and activities related to the division including trans-NIH initiatives and inter-agency meetings. I provide consultation and work with NIH and non-NIH personnel to:
- coordinate and prepare for meetings
- review active reports and produce reports
- provide analytical support
Committees & Working Groups
- Trans-NIH Post-Acute Sequelae of Covid-19 Taskforce, Member
- PASC Mobile and Digital Health Working Group, Member