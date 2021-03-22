  1. Home
Neha Shah, M.S.P.H.

Responsibilities & Activities

I provide KUH programmatic support for meetings and activities related to the division including trans-NIH initiatives and inter-agency meetings. I provide consultation and work with NIH and non-NIH personnel to:

  • coordinate and prepare for meetings
  • review active reports and produce reports
  • provide analytical support

Committees & Working Groups

  • Trans-NIH Post-Acute Sequelae of Covid-19 Taskforce, Member
  • PASC Mobile and Digital Health Working Group, Member

Select Experience

Research Associate, Johns Hopkins University, 2017-2020