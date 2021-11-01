U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. About NIDDK
  3. Staff Directory
  4. Madhumita Sinha, M.D.
  5. Clinical Trials
Go to Staff Directory home
Madhumita Sinha, M.D.
Photo of Dr. Madhumita Sinha
Associate Research Physician: Diabetes Epidemiology and Clinical Research Section, Phoenix Epidemiology and Clinical Research Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Clinical Research, Epidemiology, Health Disparities, Social and Behavioral Sciences
602-200-5307 Add to Contacts

Clinical Trials

Open studies conducted by NIDDK Principal Investigators appear below. Study statuses may include the following:

  • Open: Recruiting - Currently recruiting participants and open to everyone who meets eligibility criteria.
  • Open: Active, Not Recruiting - Participants are receiving an intervention or being examined, however new participants are not being recruited or enrolled.
  • Open: Enrolling by Invitation - People in a particular population were selected in advance and invited to participate. The study is not open to everyone who meets the eligibility criteria.
  • Open: Available for Expanded Access - Patients who are not participants in the clinical study may be able to gain access to the drug, biologic, or medical device being studied.

Studies Seeking Patients

Reducing Diabetes Risk Factors in American Indian Children: Tribal Turning Point

This study will evaluate a behavioral intervention designed to reduce risk factors for type 2 diabetes in American Indian youth aged 7-10 years.

The trial is Open with a status of Recruiting.

Investigator: Katherine Sauder, PhD

Referral Contacts: 720-717-1216

Share this Trial: Email