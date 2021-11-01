Madhumita Sinha, M.D.
Associate Research Physician: Diabetes Epidemiology and Clinical Research Section, Phoenix Epidemiology and Clinical Research Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Clinical Research, Epidemiology, Health Disparities, Social and Behavioral Sciences
Clinical Trials
Open studies conducted by NIDDK Principal Investigators appear below. Study statuses may include the following:
- Open: Recruiting - Currently recruiting participants and open to everyone who meets eligibility criteria.
- Open: Active, Not Recruiting - Participants are receiving an intervention or being examined, however new participants are not being recruited or enrolled.
- Open: Enrolling by Invitation - People in a particular population were selected in advance and invited to participate. The study is not open to everyone who meets the eligibility criteria.
- Open: Available for Expanded Access - Patients who are not participants in the clinical study may be able to gain access to the drug, biologic, or medical device being studied.
Studies Seeking Patients
Reducing Diabetes Risk Factors in American Indian Children: Tribal Turning Point
This study will evaluate a behavioral intervention designed to reduce risk factors for type 2 diabetes in American Indian youth aged 7-10 years.
The trial is Open with a status of Recruiting.
Investigator: Katherine Sauder, PhD
Referral Contacts: Katherine Sauder, PhD 720-717-1216