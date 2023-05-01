Browse Staff by Office
Office of Workforce & Strategic Planning
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Office of Workforce & Strategic Planning.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
Office of Management and Policy Analysis
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Office of Management and Policy Analysis.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Research Description
|Yager, Kelly
|kelly.yager@nih.gov
|301-594-3056
|Chief
|Lead OMPA, Policy and Procedure Directory Management, Privacy, Risk Management, Travel Review Oversight, Professional Development Coaching
|Bull, Melbourne
|melbourne.bull@nih.gov
|301-827-2787
|Management Analyst
|Business and Workforce Data Analysis & Visualization, Records Management, Policy Analysis, Emergency Management, Travel Audit Analyses, Workforce Assessment, Project Clearance, Survey Creation and Analysis, Delegations of Authority, Mandatory Training, A-76 Inventory
|Chen, Eva
|eva.chen@nih.gov
|301-480-8983
|Management Analyst
|Business and Workforce Data Analysis & Visualization, Privacy, Policy Analysis, Emergency Management, Administrative Customer Survey Administration and Analysis, Knowledge Management, Organizational Changes, Risk Management, Survey creation and analysis
|Wilson, Melissa
|melissa.wilson@nih.gov
|301-827-3180
|Management Analyst
|Business and Workforce Data Analysis & Visualization, Policy Analysis, Emergency Management, Survey Creation and Analysis, Process Mapping, Risk Management, Internal Audits, Policy Analysis
Office of Workforce Development and Planning
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Office of Workforce Development and Planning.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Research Description
|Torrella, Camila
|camila.torrella@nih.gov
|301-594-7731
|Chief
|NIDDK Employee Relations, EEO, and Performance Management Liaison; Employee Engagement Coordinator for all members of the NIDDK community
|Tucker, Katie
|katie.tucker@nih.gov
|301-451-2847
|Deputy Chief
|Title 42/Title 38/Senior Level Staffing, Title 5 Recruitment and Staffing, Global Recruitment , NIDDK Supervisory Training Coordinator, NIDDK Training Coordinator
|Amaya, Michelle
|michelle.amaya@nih.gov
|301-827-2363
|Program Specialist
|OWDP Administrative Support
|Gonzales, Ryan
|ryan.gonzales@nih.gov
|301-496-1070
|Workforce Resources Specialist
|Hrvoj, Caroline
|caroline.hrvoj@nih.gov
|301-827-6961
|Workforce Resources Specialist
|NIDDK Awards Coordinator, Title 5 Recruitment and Staffing, NIDDK Performance Liaison & ePMAP Administrator, NIDDK Onboarding and Orientation Program Coordinator, NIDDK Telework Coordinator, Work/Life Balance Programs, Leave Sharing Programs, Commissioned Corps Liaison
|Tran, Uyen-Nhu
|uyen-nhu.tran@nih.gov
|999-999-9999
|Student Trainee (Admin Support)
|OWDP Administrative Support