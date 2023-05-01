U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Office of Workforce & Strategic Planning

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Office of Workforce & Strategic Planning.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title

Office of Management and Policy Analysis

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Office of Management and Policy Analysis.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title Research Description
Yager, Kelly 301-594-3056 Chief Lead OMPA, Policy and Procedure Directory Management, Privacy, Risk Management, Travel Review Oversight, Professional Development Coaching
Bull, Melbourne 301-827-2787 Management Analyst Business and Workforce Data Analysis & Visualization, Records Management, Policy Analysis, Emergency Management, Travel Audit Analyses, Workforce Assessment, Project Clearance, Survey Creation and Analysis, Delegations of Authority, Mandatory Training, A-76 Inventory
Chen, Eva 301-480-8983 Management Analyst Business and Workforce Data Analysis & Visualization, Privacy, Policy Analysis, Emergency Management, Administrative Customer Survey Administration and Analysis, Knowledge Management, Organizational Changes, Risk Management, Survey creation and analysis
Wilson, Melissa 301-827-3180 Management Analyst Business and Workforce Data Analysis & Visualization, Policy Analysis, Emergency Management, Survey Creation and Analysis, Process Mapping, Risk Management, Internal Audits, Policy Analysis

Office of Workforce Development and Planning

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Office of Workforce Development and Planning.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title Research Description
Torrella, Camila 301-594-7731 Chief NIDDK Employee Relations, EEO, and Performance Management Liaison; Employee Engagement Coordinator for all members of the NIDDK community
Tucker, Katie 301-451-2847 Deputy Chief Title 42/Title 38/Senior Level Staffing, Title 5 Recruitment and Staffing, Global Recruitment , NIDDK Supervisory Training Coordinator, NIDDK Training Coordinator
Amaya, Michelle 301-827-2363 Program Specialist OWDP Administrative Support
Gonzales, Ryan 301-496-1070 Workforce Resources Specialist
Hrvoj, Caroline 301-827-6961 Workforce Resources Specialist NIDDK Awards Coordinator, Title 5 Recruitment and Staffing, NIDDK Performance Liaison & ePMAP Administrator, NIDDK Onboarding and Orientation Program Coordinator, NIDDK Telework Coordinator, Work/Life Balance Programs, Leave Sharing Programs, Commissioned Corps Liaison
Tran, Uyen-Nhu 999-999-9999 Student Trainee (Admin Support) OWDP Administrative Support