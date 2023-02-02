Report of the Health Disparities and Health Equity Working Group of the NIDDK Advisory Council

Feb. 2023

In 2021, the NIDDK Advisory Council established a Health Disparities and Health Equity Working Group to advance the NIDDK health disparities and health equity research portfolio. The Working Group was charged with identifying a range of research needs and opportunities that represent the full spectrum of NIDDK science (basic, clinical, and translational). It included community members, patients and caregivers, NIDDK staff and external researchers from across the country with multidisciplinary research expertise related to health disparities and health equity. The Working Group’s Report was accepted by the NIDDK Advisory Council on January 25, 2023, and NIDDK now seeks further input from the community.

Public Comment Period: February 14, 2023 to March 17, 2023

NIDDK invites comments on the Working Group Report from: the scientific research community; patients and caregivers; health care providers and health advocacy organizations; scientific and professional organizations; federal agencies; and other stakeholders, including interested members of the public. Feedback received through the RFI will help inform NIDDK as it considers how to implement the recommendations and opportunities presented in the Report. After the public comment period the Report will undergo revisions and final clearance. The final plan is expected to be available in spring 2023.