Ace Your A1C Tests to Manage Diabetes

Do you know the best way to test your blood glucose? It’s as easy as A1C!

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

The A1C test is the gold standard of testing blood glucose and tracking changes over time. It measures your average blood glucose level over the last three months. Doctors use it to diagnose diabetes and to help people manage their diabetes.

So, how do A1C tests work? A health care professional will draw a small amount of your blood and send the sample to a lab for testing. Most people with diabetes aim for A1C result of 7% or lower. This simple blood test will allow your health care team to suggest lifestyle changes or medicines that can help you manage your diabetes and feel your best.

If you already have diabetes or want to know your diabetes risk, talk to your doctor about A1C testing.

