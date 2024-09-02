Aging Doesn’t Mean Sacrificing Your Health

Healthy Moments Episode: Sept. 2, 2024

Growing older doesn’t mean giving up on your health and fitness.

Download the MP3 audio file (MP3, 1.92 MB)

DR. RODGERS: Growing older doesn’t mean giving up on your health and fitness.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at the National Institutes of Health or NIH.

My colleague, Dr. Richard Hodes, director of NIH’s National Institute on Aging, explains how a combination of healthy habits may help you stay fit as you age.

DR. HODES: Healthy-aging habits can benefit your fitness and help keep you active. For example, regular physical activity can help maintain endurance, strength, balance, and flexibility. Eating a variety of nutritious foods—including fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains—support overall health. Staying socially active and engaging in hobbies can boost mental well-being.

DR. RODGERS: Do you have a plan for staying healthy and active as you age? For more tips on healthy aging, visit nia.nih.gov, and follow us @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.