Asking the Right Questions About Kidney Health

Healthy Moments Episode: Oct. 7, 2024

Knowing the right questions to ask can make a big difference in managing your kidney health.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the National Institutes of Health.

Mr. Richard Knight, kidney transplant recipient, patient advocate, and entrepreneur, explains:

MR. KNIGHT: Early kidney disease usually doesn’t have any symptoms. When I found out I had protein in my urine, I didn’t know it was a sign of kidney damage. I wish I knew then what I know now, so I’ve dedicated my life to advocating for kidney health awareness.

The sooner you know you have kidney disease, the sooner you can get treatment and education. The more you understand your choices and their impact on your lifestyle, the better. Your doctor may run blood and urine tests to check how well your kidneys work. Some questions you can ask your doctor at your next visit are:

Do I have risk factors for kidney disease?

How often should I get my kidneys checked?

And do my test results show any signs of kidney disease?

