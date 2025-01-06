Balancing Diabetes and College Life

Healthy Moments Episode: Jan. 6, 2025

How will you balance your diabetes care with new levels of independence and competing priorities at college?

Download the MP3 audio file (MP3, 1.93 MB)

DR. RODGERS: How will you balance your diabetes care with new levels of independence and competing priorities at college?

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

Adam Schefter, a reporter for ESPN and diabetes advocate, talks about managing diabetes and living your best life.

MR. SCHEFTER: It can be tempting to let your diabetes care slip, but forming habits that you can fit into your new environment can help you manage your diabetes and make sure you don’t miss out.

Be active with friends. Hit the gym, take a walk, or do a fitness challenge.

Keep your meals as healthy as you can. Limit fried foods, visit the salad bar, load your sandwich or burger up with veggies.

Take sleep seriously. I know it’s hard but aim for 7 to 8 hours a night.

Be your own MVP and set the routine you need to feel good and find balance in your health and life.

DR. RODGERS: Follow us @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.