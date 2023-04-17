Become an Organ Donor

Healthy Moments Episode: April 17, 2023

Why should you consider being an organ donor?

DR. RODGERS: Why should you consider being an organ donor? Just ask Pastor David Cobb. Here’s what he had to say after his kidney transplant.

PASTOR COBB: You never know who you could be giving life to. You just never know, and it is imperative that we do this, because it helps so many people.

DR. RODGERS: Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

Pastor Cobb suffered from kidney failure and was on dialysis for three years before receiving a donated kidney. He was lucky – thousands die every year waiting for a donated organ.

PASTOR COBB: Today, I’m able to pastor like I want to pastor, I’m able to be there for my members, I’m able to do the things that I really want to do, because someone thought enough to sign up to be an organ donor.

DR. RODGERS: For more information about becoming an organ donor, follow us @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.