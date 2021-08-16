Healthy Moments Episode: Aug. 16, 2021

Teaching kids to eat healthy can seem challenging—so here are a few simple tips to help.

Download the MP3 audio file

For those of us who are parents, being healthy is a big deal for us and for our children. But teaching our kids to eat healthy and to stay physically fit can seem challenging at times.



Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, bringing you Healthy Moments from the NIH. I’m the director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.



Here are a few simple tips to help your children eat better:



Offer children a healthy breakfast each day—it gives them energy and can help them during and after school.



Serve them healthy foods including fresh fruits and vegetables.



Limit fast foods like pizza and french fries.



Encourage them to avoid sugary drinks like soda and to drink healthy beverages like water and low-fat or fat-free milk.



And teach by example: include your kids when you shop for healthy foods and prepare meals.



For more tips, follow us @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.