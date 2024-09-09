U.S. flag

The Benefits of Healthy Eating as You Age


Did you know that healthy eating is important for healthy aging?

Transcript

DR. RODGERS: Did you know that healthy eating is important for healthy aging?

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at the National Institutes of Health or NIH.

My colleague, Dr. Richard Hodes, director of NIH’s National Institute on Aging, explains:

DR. HODES: As you grow older, your body still needs protein and nutrients, like calcium, potassium, and vitamins D and B12. To maintain a healthy diet:

  • Know your food groups and eat fresh if possible.
  • Avoid overly processed foods and instead choose options that are low in sugar, saturated fats, and sodium.
  • Read labels to help ensure you’re getting a healthy balance of nutrients.
  • And ask your doctor if a multivitamin would be right for you.

DR. RODGERS: Learn more at nia.nih.gov and follow us @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.

