Break Through Your Physical Activity Roadblock: Stress

Healthy Moments Episode: June 1, 2020

It’s Men’s Health Month—a good time to think about how stress can affect your physical and emotional health.

Download the MP3 audio file

DR. RODGERS: It’s Men’s Health Month—a good time to think about how stress can affect your physical and emotional health.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases. Matthew Lyons, a yoga instructor and men’s health advocate, explains.

MATTHEW LYONS: We all feel stress. But long-term stress can lead to high blood pressure, heart disease, and diabetes. As men, it can be hard to admit feeling overwhelmed. Finding ways to cope with stress can improve our health.

The first step is acknowledging stress. The next is managing it. Here are some tips:

Give yoga or meditation a try to help you relax.

Commit to exercise or some form of movement—just 30 minutes a day can help lift your mood.

Celebrate achievements in your journey to physical and emotional fitness.

Be patient with yourself. Don’t dwell on setbacks.

And connect with family and friends for emotional support.

DR. RODGERS: Follow us on Twitter @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.