Changing Your Habits Can Protect Your Kidneys

Healthy Moments Episode: March 16, 2020

Did you know that eating healthy can help prevent type 2 diabetes and kidney disease?

Download the MP3 audio file

Hi, I'm Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases. Philly rapper Freeway talks about changing his own habits after diabetes-related kidney failure and a transplant.

FREEWAY: What you put into your body is so important. Before I knew I had kidney disease, the first thing I’d do after performing or after being in the studio is go get some pizza, a cheese steak, or a burger. It really took a toll on my health. At the hospital, my kidney doctor, Dr. Friedman, was calling me the lucky star. He told me my numbers was the highest he’d seen in 30 years.

To keep my diabetes in check and to protect my new kidney, I had to flip the script. I really had to watch what I put into my body. I have to choose foods that are healthy for my heart and work out. I’m super cautious about everything I do in life, and I take care of myself the best that I can.

DR. RODGERS: Follow us on Twitter @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.